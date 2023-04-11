There is a host of conference tournaments this week, including the Heartland Athletic Conference starting on Tuesday. Nate Thomas sets up a busy week with his ratings.

Class A (Records through Saturday); Pvs.

1. Millard West (15-1); 1

2. Lincoln East (11-2); 7

3. Grand Island (8-2); 10

4. Papillion-La Vista South (10-3); 3

5. Bellevue West (11-3); 2

6. Gretna (9-3); 6

7. Millard South (11-4); 4

8. Elkhorn South (10-4); 5

9. Creighton Prep (7-7); 8

10. Omaha Westside (8-6); 9

Contenders: Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southeast, Bellevue East, Lincoln Southwest.

Comments: Lincoln East won the loaded Millard West Invitational over the weekend, knocking off Omaha Westside, Millard West and Elkhorn South. The Spartans have won seven games in a row and look like the HAC favorites. Grand Island is right there too after upsetting Papillion-La Vista South in extra innings and defeating East earlier in the season.

Class B (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Elkhorn North (8-4); 3

2. Omaha Skutt (5-3); 1

3. Omaha Gross (8-2); 2

4. Norris (11-5); 6

5. Elkhorn (8-5); 4

6. Blair (7-4); 5

7. Beatrice (8-3); 7

8. Platte Valley (8-4); 9

9. Wahoo/BN/LL (11-2); 8

10. Hastings (5-4); 10

Contenders: Bennington, Seward, Mount Michael.

Comments: Elkhorn North bounced back with a good week, defeating Bellevue West to reclaim the top spot. Norris also makes a jump back into the top five after winning three games in consecutive days led by great pitching. Four of the top six will battle it out for the Eastern Midlands Conference title.

Class C

1. Malcolm (11-0); 1

2. Plattsmouth (8-2); 3

3. DC West (5-3); 2

4. Central City/Fullerton/Centura (6-3); 8

5. Lincoln Christian (4-4); 5

6. Platteview (4-7); 4

7. Omaha Roncalli (3-6); 6

8. Adams Central (3-1); 7

9. Arlington (5-4); 9

10. Twin River (7-4); -

Contenders: Wayne, St. Paul/Palmer, Maxwell-North Platte St. Pat's.

Comments: Malcolm keeps on winning. The Clippers are the state's lone undefeated team, regardless of class. Malcolm also defeated No. 5 Lincoln Christian and No. 3 DC West last week. Central City/Fullerton/Centura takes a big jump in the ratings following a 3-0 week and a 5-4 win over B No. 9 Wahoo/BN/LL.

