Prep baseball ratings, 3/30

Comments: Both Elkhorn and Norris had surprising losses over the season’s first week-and-a-half as the Titans fell to Hastings in their season opener, and Elkhorn dropped a game to Lincoln Pius X in the Thunderbolt Invitational. Norris claims the top spot after beating Elkhorn 18-7 on Saturday, and both teams have a busy week ahead against Class A opposition. Bennington, the 2019 state champion, is off to a strong start that includes wins over Mount Michael and Omaha Northwest, but its Saturday game against Elkhorn will be a big test. Waverly and Omaha Roncalli both picked up losses against top-10 Class A teams but remain difficult challenges for any opponent. Multiple top-10 showdowns such as Elkhorn North facing Beatrice and Ralston taking on Hastings have the potential to shake up the ratings again next week.