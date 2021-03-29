Prep baseball ratings, 3/30

Less than two weeks into the season, and we have a couple new No. 1 teams.
(Records through Saturday)
Class A (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Lincoln East (7-0); 2
2. Millard South (5-0); 5
3. Creighton Prep (4-0); 3
4. Millard West (5-2); 1
5. Bellevue West (5-1); 5
6. Millard North (4-1); 6
7. Papillion-La Vista (4-1); 8
8. Elkhorn South (4-4); 10
9. Omaha Westside (4-3); 7
10. Lincoln Southeast (3-3); -
Contenders: Papillion-La Vista South, Omaha South, Lincoln Pius X, Archbishop Bergan, Kearney.
Comments: Millard West’s 4-3 loss to Lincoln Southeast over the weekend means there’s a new No. 1 in Class A. Millard South has a strong résumé that includes wins over Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista South and Millard North, but no team has challenged Lincoln East so far this season. The Spartans have scored 89 runs and allowed just 14 during a 7-0 start, although Lincoln Southeast is the only top-10 team they’ve faced so far. Elkhorn South and Lincoln Southeast bounced back from difficult starts with a three-game winning streak, but contenders such as Papillion-La Vista South and Lincoln Pius X could jump them with big opportunities this week.
Key games: Tuesday—Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Southeast. Thursday—Lincoln East at Kearney, Creighton Prep at Lincoln Pius X, Papillion-La Vista at Millard South. Friday—Millard West at Elkhorn South.
Class B (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Norris (5-1); 2
2. Elkhorn (5-2); 1
3. Bennington (5-0); 5
4. Elkhorn North (3-2); 4
5. Beatrice (2-0); 9
6. Omaha Skutt (4-2); 3
7. Waverly (3-3); 6
8. Omaha Roncalli (3-1); -
9. Ralston (3-1); 8
10. Hastings (2-3); 7
Contenders: Omaha Gross, Mount Michael, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran, Branched Oak.
Comments: Both Elkhorn and Norris had surprising losses over the season’s first week-and-a-half as the Titans fell to Hastings in their season opener, and Elkhorn dropped a game to Lincoln Pius X in the Thunderbolt Invitational. Norris claims the top spot after beating Elkhorn 18-7 on Saturday, and both teams have a busy week ahead against Class A opposition. Bennington, the 2019 state champion, is off to a strong start that includes wins over Mount Michael and Omaha Northwest, but its Saturday game against Elkhorn will be a big test. Waverly and Omaha Roncalli both picked up losses against top-10 Class A teams but remain difficult challenges for any opponent. Multiple top-10 showdowns such as Elkhorn North facing Beatrice and Ralston taking on Hastings have the potential to shake up the ratings again next week.