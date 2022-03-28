Prep baseball ratings, 3/29

The first two weeks of the high school baseball season have produced plenty of movement in both Class A and B.

Records through Sunday.

Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Millard West (6-1) | 1

2. Lincoln East (6-0) | 3

3. Elkhorn South (5-0) | 4

4. Millard South (3-1) | 2

5. Omaha Westside (6-1) | 5

6. Creighton Prep (5-0) | 7

7. Kearney (3-1) | 10

8. Fremont (4-1) | 6

9. Papillion-La Vista South (3-1) | 8

10. Lincoln Southeast (3-2) | -

Contenders: Gretna, Grand Island, Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Southwest.

Comments: Although some early season rainouts led to a few postponements and cancellations last week, a clearer picture of the Class A landscape is starting to emerge. It’s no surprise that Millard West’s talented pitching staff is helping the Wildcats dominate these early games; they haven't allowed more than two runs in a game yet this season. Defending champion Millard South’s only loss is to ratings contender Gretna, but the strength of undefeated starts for Lincoln East and Elkhorn South send the Patriots down to fourth. However, they’ll have a chance to make their way back up the ratings when they face Elkhorn South. The Storm will also play No. 1 Millard West on Friday. Another key matchup early this week is between rivals Omaha Westside and Creighton Prep, while Lincoln’s two ranked teams, East and Southeast, will make up a rained-out game on Wednesday. The big riser this week is Kearney, which soars into seventh after defeating both Fremont and Papillion-La Vista South already.

Key games: Tuesday—Papillion-La Vista South at Creighton Prep, Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest. Wednesday—Lincoln East at Lincoln Southeast. Thursday—Kearney at Lincoln East. Friday—Millard West at Elkhorn South.

Class B (Rec.)

1. Beatrice (4-0) | 1

2. Norris (5-1) | 2

3. Bennington (5-0) | 3

4. Omaha Skutt (5-2) | 4

5. Omaha Gross (3-0) | 5

6. Central City/Fullerton/Centura (4-0) | 8

7. Elkhorn North (2-3) | -

8. Platte Valley (6-1) | -

9. Waverly (1-4) | 6

10. Ralston (2-1) | 10

Contenders: Mount Michael, Blair, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran, Elkhorn.

Comments: There are no changes to the top five following impressive weeks from all of Class B’s top teams. Norris picked up an impressive 8-0 win over Class A No. 7 Kearney on Saturday, then turned around and shut out Crete later in the day. The Titans’ pitching staff has only allowed seven runs in six games. Both of Omaha Skutt’s losses are to Class A No. 3 Elkhorn South, so the SkyHawks remain in fourth ahead of an Omaha Gross team that already has two top-10 wins. One of those came against Elkhorn North, which enters the top 10 thanks to wins over Waverly and Elkhorn while all three of its losses are against top-10 opponents. Waverly may be off to a rough 1-4 start, but three of those losses are to ranked Class A teams; the Vikings’ next five games are against Class B opponents. This week’s other ratings newcomer is Platte Valley, a team that might have the most runs scored in the entire state: Platte Valley has 70 runs in seven games.

Key games: Tuesday—Millard West at Omaha Skutt. Thursday—Beatrice at Elkhorn North. Friday—Beatrice at Waverly, Mount Michael at Omaha Gross, Blair at Norris.

