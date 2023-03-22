Most schools are a few games into the baseball season after cold weather delayed the start of it. Here are Nate Thomas' ratings.

Class A (Records through Tuesday)

1. Millard West (2-0)

2. Millard South (1-1)

3. Elkhorn South (1-1)

4. Creighton Prep (0-2)

5. Lincoln East (1-1)

6. Lincoln Southeast (0-1)

7. Bellevue West (1-1)

8. Papillion-La Vista South (2-0)

9. Omaha Westside (1-0)

10. Millard North (1-0)

Contenders: Lincoln Pius X, Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln North Star.

Comments: The Class A baseball scene looks much like it has in years past. Millard West and Millard South claim the top spots heading into the second week of the season. Lincoln East is the top-ranked city team with a young squad led by Jeter Worthley. Lincoln Southeast will bring the power this season with Will Jesske and Max Buettenbach.

Class B

1. Elkhorn North (1-0)

2. Norris (2-0)

3. Omaha Skutt (2-0)

4. Bennington (1-0)

5. Beatrice (1-0)

6. Waverly (2-0)

7. Elkhorn (0-1)

8. Blair (1-1)

9. Omaha Gross (2-0)

10. Wahoo/BN/LL (0-1)

Contenders: Platte Valley, Hastings, Mount Michael.

Comments: Elkhorn North returns a majority of its state championship roster from last season. Norris lost a lot of seniors, but the players it returns should keep the Titans in title contention this season. Beatrice and Waverly have made deep runs in the past two seasons and both look like they could do it again.

Class C

1. Malcolm (2-0)

2. Omaha Roncalli (1-0)

3. Platteview (0-2)

4. Plattsmouth (0-1)

5. Omaha Concordia/BT/OC (0-1)

6. Wayne (1-1)

7. Central City/Fullerton/Centura (2-0)

8. Adams Central (0-0)

9. Lincoln Christian (0-1)

10. DC West (1-0)

Contenders: Raymond Central, Auburn.

Comments: Malcolm had a really solid 2022 season and parlayed that into a state championship during the summer at both the senior and junior levels. Omaha Roncalli, Platteview and Plattsmouth were each solid teams in Class B last season and should be in the mix for state tournament qualification in C.