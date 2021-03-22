Prep baseball ratings, 3/23

Comments: If not for an overtime loss in the basketball state title game, Elkhorn would be in prime position to sweep the Class B football, boys basketball and baseball state championships. The Antlers have four Division I commits who can all pitch at a high level, including NU commit Drew Christo, who may be the best player in the state. Norris may not have as much experience as Elkhorn, but NU commit CJ Hood will combine with a host of talented underclassmen to challenge Elkhorn for the state title. Omaha Skutt’s senior-heavy team will keep the SkyHawks in contention, as well.