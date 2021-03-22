Prep baseball ratings, 3/23

For the first time in nearly two years, prep baseball ratings are back. Luke Mullin takes an early peek.
Class A (Rec.)
1. Millard West (3-1)
2. Lincoln East (2-0)
3. Creighton Prep (2-0)
4. Bellevue West (1-0)
5. Millard South (1-0)
6. Millard North (2-0)
7. Omaha Westside (3-1)
8. Papillion-La Vista (3-0)
9. Lincoln Southwest (1-2)
10. Elkhorn South (1-4)
Contenders: Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Pius X, Kearney, Lincoln Northeast, Archbishop Bergan.
Comments: Despite a year away, 2019 state champion Millard West is still the team to beat in Class A. The Wildcat roster features Division I commits such as Maddux Fleck (Creighton), Sam Novotny (Nebraska) and Kyle Lodice (Kansas State). The rest of Class A is very close, though, starting with a Lincoln East team that combines talent and depth on a senior-heavy squad. The Spartans might have pushed for the top ranking if not for a season-ending UCL injury to Brady Bell.
It’s a similar story for Omaha summer legion champion Creighton Prep and Elkhorn South, which both have deep, experienced pitching staffs that they will lean on. The rest of the top 10 isn’t far off, as teams like Bellevue West, Millard South and Lincoln Southwest will try to build upon strong summer seasons. A lot could change over the first few weeks of the season as teams try to find their footing, so don’t rule out contenders like Archbishop Bergan or Lincoln Southeast, either.
Key games: Tuesday—Bellevue West at Elkhorn South, Creighton Prep at Millard North, Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln East. Wednesday—Millard South at Lincoln Southwest. Friday—Lincoln Pius X Tournament (Elkhorn South, Kearney, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Pius X).
Class B (Rec.)
1. Elkhorn (3-0)
2. Norris (2-1)
3. Omaha Skutt (1-1)
4. Elkhorn North (1-1)
5. Bennington (2-0)
6. Waverly (2-0)
7. Hastings (1-1)
8. Ralston (0-0)
9. Beatrice (1-0)
10. Mount Michael (2-1)
Contenders: Roncalli, Blair, Central City/Fullerton/Centura, Seward, Platte Valley, Auburn.
Comments: If not for an overtime loss in the basketball state title game, Elkhorn would be in prime position to sweep the Class B football, boys basketball and baseball state championships. The Antlers have four Division I commits who can all pitch at a high level, including NU commit Drew Christo, who may be the best player in the state. Norris may not have as much experience as Elkhorn, but NU commit CJ Hood will combine with a host of talented underclassmen to challenge Elkhorn for the state title. Omaha Skutt’s senior-heavy team will keep the SkyHawks in contention, as well.
In a normal year, Elkhorn North’s lack of varsity experience might have set the Wolves back, but the first-year program should jump in right away as one of the top teams in Class B. Sophomore Ryan Harrahill is already an NU baseball commit, and the wealth of baseball talent in Elkhorn as a whole points to the Wolves contending immediately. Defending (2019) state champion Bennington, Hastings and Waverly all have the talent to make a run this year, but a lack of varsity experience could hurt their early season performance.
Key games: Tuesday—Ralston at Beatrice. Thursday—Hastings at Beatrice. Friday—Lincoln Pius X Tournament (Blair, Elkhorn, Norris, Waverly). Saturday—Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn North.