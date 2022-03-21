Prep baseball ratings, 3/22

The high school baseball season got underway on Thursday, and the competition is already intense during these early-season games.

(Records through Sunday)

Class A (Rec.)

1. Millard West (2-0)

2. Millard South (1-1)

3. Lincoln East (2-0)

4. Elkhorn South (3-0)

5. Omaha Westside (3-1)

6. Fremont (1-1)

7. Creighton Prep (2-0)

8. Papillion-La Vista South (2-0)

9. Bellevue West (0-1)

10. Kearney (2-0)

Contenders: Lincoln Southeast, Gretna, Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln North Star.

Comments: Last year’s state finalists begin the year atop the ratings, but defending champions Millard South will have adversity to overcome following season-ending injuries to its top two pitchers. At No. 1, Millard West has the most Division I commits of any Class A team, including a pitching staff whose depth is unrivaled. Lincoln East and Elkhorn South are also loaded with high-level college baseball prospects and will challenge for the top spots in Class A, along with usual faces Omaha Westside and Creighton Prep. Bellevue West has to replace most of last year’s talented team but should be a contender once again, and the same goes for Papillion-La Vista South. Along with Lincoln East and several other Lincoln teams that are among the contenders, two teams have a good shot at challenging the Omaha metro’s control of Class A baseball: Fremont and Kearney. Both can build from stellar summer Legion seasons and have the talent to compete with any opponent.

Key games: Tuesday—Elkhorn South at Bellevue West, Lincoln East at Lincoln Southeast. Wednesday—Lincoln Southwest at Millard South. Friday—Lincoln Pius X Tournament (Pius X, Kearney, Fremont, Elkhorn South).

Class B (Rec.)

1. Beatrice (3-0)

2. Norris (2-1)

3. Bennington (2-0)

4. Omaha Skutt (2-1)

5. Omaha Gross (1-0)

6. Waverly (1-1)

7. Elkhorn (0-3)

8. Central City/Fullerton/Centura (2-0)

9. Blair (1-1)

10. Ralston (0-1)

Contenders: Elkhorn North, Platte Valley, Omaha Roncalli, Seward.

Comments: Defending champion Beatrice is loaded with talent again this season, and its 3-1 win over Norris showed the Orangemen’s elite pitching is still in full swing. However, the Titans might have the most competitive roster top to bottom of any Class B team and will be motivated after winning the Class B summer Legion tournament. Bennington and Omaha Skutt have been consistent in every Class B boys sport this season and will both contend for state tournament spots in baseball as well. After the top four, it becomes harder to separate a crowded Class B field. Omaha Gross is a team on the rise, while Waverly, Elkhorn and Ralston must replace much of last season’s roster. Central City/Fullerton/Centura is seeking a return to the state tournament, and don’t count out another co-op in Platte Valley from establishing itself as a top-10 team this season as well.

Key games: Tuesday—Beatrice at Ralston. Thursday—Omaha Gross at Elkhorn North. Friday—Lincoln Pius X Tournament (Elkhorn, Norris, Waverly). Saturday—Elkhorn North at Omaha Skutt.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.