Prep baseball preview: What's the outlook for the Capital City teams? We take a look

Pius X

Coach: Tony Charf.

2019: 7-15.

Key players: Colby Chapelle, Josh Moore, Blake Vodicka, Jase Woita.

Outlook: The Thunderbolts are back in Class A and will hope that a successful summer season brings them their first winning season since 2017. Pius X has a roster loaded with juniors and seniors, so that feat seems to be within reach.

Southeast

Coach: Montana Jones.

2019: 10-13.

Key players: Max Buttenback, Ethan Steer, David Swanson, Connor Wilken.

Outlook: Sophomore Buttenback is a Nebraska baseball commit and leads a talented Southeast pitching staff. The Knights have plenty of experience and should contend for a state tournament berth.

Southwest

Coach: Mitch Vernon.

2019: 15-8.

Key players: Telo Arsiaga, Dylan Cox, Ethan Morrow, Max Petersen.