Prep baseball preview: What's the outlook for the Capital City teams? We take a look

One team is starting a new program. Others are eying big finishes. Here's a look around the city teams taking the diamond this spring.
Christian
Coach: Jason Bingham.
2019: N/A.
Key players: Hank Ball, Jackson Emanuel, Ethan Sayer.
Outlook: COVID-19 may have canceled Lincoln Christian’s plans to start its baseball program last year, but the Crusaders have plenty of experience from playing Senior Legion ball for multiple seasons.
East
Coach: Mychal Lanik.
2019: 19-10.
Key players: Austin Schneider, Brayan Van Meter, Noah Walters, Jaelyn Welch.
Outlook: Although a UCL injury knocked out Brady Bell for the season, the Spartans are still loaded with talent. New Mexico State commit Schneider leads a deep lineup that will challenge opposing pitchers. The Spartans are looking for their first trip to the state tournament since 2012.
Lincoln High
Coach: Jon Beiermann.
2019: 4-20.
Key players: Chase Martin, Carson Hillhouse, Garrett Salisbury.
Outlook: Doane commit Martin leads a Lincoln High team that should be much improved from 2019. The Links have a senior-heavy roster, while this will be Beiermann’s first year coaching the team.
Northeast
Coach: Kyle Parker.
2019: 8-19.
Key players: Cody Bruss, Logan Hunt, Jacob Stroh, Traeton Brandt.
Outlook: The Rockets have a true pitching ace in Bruss and a solid group of college commits around him. Brandt is one of five transfers that should contribute immediately, and Northeast has several young players ready for the jump to the varsity level.
North Star
Coach: Lanny Bolles.
2019: 9-15.
Key players: Tyler Bishop, Nolan Haney, Kade Seip.
Outlook: Bishop is the only Navigator with any varsity experience, meaning it will be an uphill climb for a young North Star team this season. The Navigators do have several talented sophomores, though, such as Seip.
Pius X
Coach: Tony Charf.
2019: 7-15.
Key players: Colby Chapelle, Josh Moore, Blake Vodicka, Jase Woita.
Outlook: The Thunderbolts are back in Class A and will hope that a successful summer season brings them their first winning season since 2017. Pius X has a roster loaded with juniors and seniors, so that feat seems to be within reach.
Southeast
Coach: Montana Jones.
2019: 10-13.
Key players: Max Buttenback, Ethan Steer, David Swanson, Connor Wilken.
Outlook: Sophomore Buttenback is a Nebraska baseball commit and leads a talented Southeast pitching staff. The Knights have plenty of experience and should contend for a state tournament berth.
Southwest
Coach: Mitch Vernon.
2019: 15-8.
Key players: Telo Arsiaga, Dylan Cox, Ethan Morrow, Max Petersen.
Outlook: The Silver Hawks came together at the end of the summer to win the city Legion title, and Southwest is one of the city’s best teams again this year. Missing out on the state tournament in 2019 snapped a four-year streak of postseason play, but Southwest has a strong chance of returning to state this year.
Wahoo/LL/BN
Coach: Kyle Weyers.
2019: 13-5.
Key players: Dylan Christensen, Cooper Hancock, Tate Nelson.
Outlook: The Warriors made the state tournament in 2018 and had another successful season in 2019 after adding Bishop Neumann to the co-op, but they return zero starters from the 2019 team. Instead, Nelson leads a senior-heavy pitching staff.
D1BASEBALL.COM POLL