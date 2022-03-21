Prep baseball preview: The 8 can't-miss players headed to a diamond near you this spring

With Division I commits headlining the state’s high baseball teams from east to west, here are eight players to keep an eye on this spring:

Jaxson Cahoy, Millard West: Likely the best returning pitcher in the state, Cahoy was a first-team Super-State selection last season after striking out 73 batters in 44 innings pitched. The Wildcats have several other Division I pitching prospects on their roster, but there’s no doubt who the ace is.

Cam Kozeal, Millard South: If Cahoy is the most dominant pitcher coming back, then Kozeal is the best hitter. As a sophomore playing in his first varsity season one year ago, Kozeal quickly became a focal point in Millard South’s lineup with a team-best .376 batting average. After committing to Vanderbilt, the sky’s the limit for the junior shortstop.

Eli Small, Elkhorn South: A Kentucky baseball commit, Small split time between catcher and shortstop last season. Perhaps his best attribute is his disciplined plate approach, which helped build a .455 batting average that was one of Class A’s best last season. He’s also a talented power hitter, so expect several home runs this spring.

Keegan Brink, Lincoln East: Like the three names above him, Brink was a first-team Super-State selection last year after hitting .481 for the Spartans. An Omaha baseball recruit, Brink has tremendous plate vision and a great defensive glove that helps him patrol the middle of the infield.

Kale Jensen, Central City/Fullerton/Centura: Jensen led the entire state with a downright ridiculous .552 batting average last year to go along with an 11-0 record and 0.78 earned run average. The North Dakota State commit might not play the toughest schedule, but he’s easily one of the most talented players in the state.

Max Buettenback, Lincoln Southeast: After hitting .452 as a sophomore, Buettenback will again be one of the toughest players for opposing pitchers to go up against. The Nebraska baseball commit rarely strikes out and is a tremendous contact hitter to all fields.

Landon Meyer, Norris: A key player in Norris’ state runner-up finish last season, Meyer is one of the best two-way players in the state. He went 7-0 with a 1.78 ERA on the mound to go with a .348 batting average and 31 runs batted in at the plate.

Dalton Bargo, Omaha Westside: A Missouri baseball recruit, Bargo is a versatile player who could easily stand out at catcher, pitcher or in the infield. His defensive skills set him apart from other players, and he’ll also likely improve from the .304 average he posted last season.

