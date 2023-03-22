Baseball season is underway, and 10 teams from the city — welcome, Lincoln Northwest — are ready for action. Here's a closer look at each city squad, and their spring outlook.

Christian

Coach: Jason Bingham.

2022: 13-6.

Key players: Andrew Johnson, sr.; Tyson Workman, sr.; Andrew Clough, sr.; Blake Boerger, sr.; Luke Lafler, sr.; Jake Watson, jr.

Outlook: Returning many players from a strong season, including sluggers Andrew Johnson and Jake Watson, the Crusaders have Class C state tournament expectations this spring.

East

Coach: Mychal Lanik.

2022: 27-5.

Key players: Mason Gaines, jr.; AJ Evasco, jr.; Garrett Springer, jr.; Jeter Worthley, so.; Carter Mick, jr.

Outlook: A year removed from a state tournament appearance, the Spartans could be one of the youngest teams in Class A this season. East does not return a senior varsity starter but is excited about its youth.

Lincoln High

Coach: Jon Beiermann.

2022: 3-19.

Key players: PJ Shamblen, sr.; Ted Pierson, jr.; Jacob Robison, jr.; Austin Jurgens, jr.; Noah Thiele, jr.

Outlook: The Links expect to increase their win total from last season this spring, and hope to get a boost from pitcher/outfielder PJ Shamblen.

Northeast

Coach: Kyle Parker.

2022: 11-17.

Key players: Nathan Brown, sr.; Traeton Brandt, sr.; Carson Peterson, sr.; Chase Blanchard, jr.; Bryson Hopkins, sr.; Grant Allison, sr.; Jacian Brown, so.

Outlook: The Rockets have four three-year starters they will rely heavily on, but they are also eager to see how newcomers react to varsity play, including freshman first baseman Greyson Bjorkman.

North Star

Coach: Lanny Bolles.

2022: 11-15.

Key players: Barrett Goff, sr.; Davis Jones, sr.; Jake Quevedo, sr.; Kade Seip, sr.; Braeden Sunken, jr.

Outlook: The Gators are going to lean on experience this spring, but there's excitement about a young group coming up, and how they respond to increased roles at the varsity level.

Northwest

Coach: Matt Faulkner.

2022: None.

Key players: Quinn Waring, jr.; Alex Berry, jr.; Logan Schulz, jr.; Grant Swanson, jr.; Jack Duval, jr.; Tyler Aldridge, jr..

Outlook: The Falcons are eager for their first varsity season, and they've got a roster full of players who have Class A experience, either last spring or in summer Legion.

Pius X

Coach: Troy Charf.

2022: 10-11.

Key players: Tyrus Petsche, sr.; Reese Kortum, sr.; Brandon Weigel, sr.; Parker Otte, sr.; Max Bugbee, sr.; Jack Richeson, sr.

Outlook: The Bolts have plenty of experience to draw from, returning 10 seniors. Plus, Pius X brings back the bulk of its offense, including Tyrus Petsche, who hit .440 last season. The Bolts should be able to score, but their key to wins will be pitching.

Southeast

Coach: Montana Jones.

2022: 23-8.

Key players: Max Buettenback, sr.; Gavin Clauss, sr.; Will Jesske, sr.; Landon Morgan, sr.; Cash Buettenback; so.; Gage Frederick, jr.; Mitt Lashley, sr.

Outlook: The Knights return senior leadership — Max Buettenback, Gavin Clauss and Will Jesske, among others — but will seek early production from newcomers, too.

Southwest

Coach: Mitch Vernon.

2022: 14-14.

Key players: Bennett Bruns, sr.; Karter Chamberlain, jr.; Taiyo Takahashi, sr.; Calvin Peterson, jr.; Alex Wenta, jr.; Thomas Fraley, jr.

Outlook: The Silver Hawks are seeking to continue their momentum from the summer when they made the Legion state tournament. Southwest can swing it and will seek consistent pitching to match.

Wahoo/LL/BN

Coach: Kyle Weyers.

2022: 10-14.

Key players: Trent Barry, sr.; Alex Ohnoutka, jr.; Conor Booth, so.; Aidan Lofgren, sr.; Kael Eddie, sr.; Owen Hancock, sr.; Ryan Bokelmann, jr.; Seth Williams, sr.; Evan Wulf, sr.

Outlook: The Warriors feel good about their pitching, which will be anchored by senior duo Kael Eddie and Aidan Lofgren. It's the last season of the co-op between Wahoo and Lincoln Lutheran, which will form its own program and play Class C next season.