Prep baseball preview: Here's what we know about each city team, including a state title contender

Two state tournament qualifiers are seeking similar success this year, while others are searching for new heights. Here's a look around the city teams taking the diamond this spring.

Christian

Coach: Jason Bingham.

2021: 7-8.

Key players: Teddy Ball, Andrew Johnson, Ethan Sayer.

Outlook: Last year was the first fall baseball season in school history, and the Crusaders hit the ground running with several impressive wins. Ball and Sayer are the experienced seniors ready to lead this team, and a talented junior class is seeking a winning season.

East

Coach: Mychal Lanik.

2021: 23-11.

Key players: Keegan Brink, Cooper Erikson, Jalen Worthley.

Outlook: After a state semifinal finish last season, the Spartans expect to be in the mix for a championship this spring. Brink, Erikson and Worthley are all senior Division I commits and there are several freshmen or sophomores who are in the same boat. Top to bottom, this roster is loaded.

Lincoln High

Coach: Jon Beiermann.

2021: 7-17.

Key players: Alex Gable, Ethan Warren.

Outlook: Last year, the Links won more games than they had since 2015, but it’ll be difficult to duplicate that feat after graduating 13 players. Gable, a four-year starter at catcher, and Warren, a Bellevue University commit, are the team’s only returning starters.

Northeast

Coach: Kyle Parker.

2021: 4-27.

Key players: Cody Bruss, Jacob Stroh, Connor Wilken.

Outlook: Now in his second season at Northeast, Parker is seeking to build on a much-improved summer Legion season. The Rockets have one of the deepest pitching staffs in the city and have nine seniors committed to play college baseball.

North Star

Coach: Lanny Bolles.

2021: 12-15.

Key players: Lynden Bruegman, Kaden McCoy, Caden Steiger.

Outlook: This upperclassman-heavy North Star team made great progress during the summer Legion season with a trip to the state tournament and will be much improved from a year ago. The Navigators have both the hitting and pitching needed to surprise teams this season.

Pius X

Coach: Troy Charf.

2021: 14-13.

Key players: Emerson Dolph, Tyrus Petsche, Jonah Walker.

Outlook: The Thunderbolts lost several key hitters to graduation but return an up-and-coming class brimming with potential. Pius X’s team-focused style of baseball will always keep it competitive, and if its pitching can progress throughout the year then it will have a chance at postseason success.

Southeast

Coach: Montana Jones.

2021: 17-10.

Key players: Will Barrett, Luke Blatchford, Max Buettenback.

Outlook: A Nebraska baseball commit, Buettenback is one of many multi-sport athletes on this team. The Knights’ young pitching staff developed over the summer and should make even bigger strides this spring. With a consistent lineup from top to bottom, Southeast should be in for another winning season.

Southwest

Coach: Mitch Vernon.

2021: 19-12.

Key players: Cam Newell, Jack Shaffer, Blake Waring.

Outlook: Replicating last season’s state tournament appearance will be a tall task for Southwest after graduating much of its starting lineup. The Silver Hawks still have a core of experienced seniors but will need the underclassmen to develop and fill starting spots immediately this season.

Wahoo/LL/BN

Coach: Kyle Weyers.

2021: 10-15.

Key players: Carson Oerman, Storm Portsche, Micah Schlueter.

Outlook: The three-school co-op returns much of its hitting production and should be a threat to score runs at all times, while pitching is the question mark. There are several key seniors ready to leave their mark this season, and the underclassmen will need to learn as they go.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

