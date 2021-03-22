Prep baseball preview: Eight players you'll want to catch this spring

The high school season is underway. Luke Mullin takes a look at some names to watch in a talent-rich baseball state.

Drew Christo, Elkhorn: With a fastball that reaches over 90 miles per hour, Christo dominates on the mound. The uber-athletic senior also started on Elkhorn’s football and basketball teams, and should rake at the plate, too. Christo is committed to Nebraska.

CJ Hood, Norris: After hitting just under .300 as a sophomore, Hood should make a big jump as a senior. He added velocity to his fastball over the summer and will easily top 90 mph, as well. Just like Christo, Hood is committed to Nebraska.

Kyan Lodice, Millard West: One of the best left-handed batters in the state, Lodice can hit to any part of the field. Also a talented defender with the athletic ability to play anywhere in the infield, Lodice is committed to Kansas State.

Cole Payton, Omaha Westside: The future North Dakota State Bison may be best known for his skills at quarterback, but Payton also is one of the state’s best hitters. He hit .429 over the summer and already had three base hits in a 13-7 win over Omaha Burke.