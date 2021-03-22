Prep baseball preview: Eight players you'll want to catch this spring

The high school season is underway. Luke Mullin takes a look at some names to watch in a talent-rich baseball state.
Drew Christo, Elkhorn: With a fastball that reaches over 90 miles per hour, Christo dominates on the mound. The uber-athletic senior also started on Elkhorn’s football and basketball teams, and should rake at the plate, too. Christo is committed to Nebraska.
CJ Hood, Norris: After hitting just under .300 as a sophomore, Hood should make a big jump as a senior. He added velocity to his fastball over the summer and will easily top 90 mph, as well. Just like Christo, Hood is committed to Nebraska.
Kyan Lodice, Millard West: One of the best left-handed batters in the state, Lodice can hit to any part of the field. Also a talented defender with the athletic ability to play anywhere in the infield, Lodice is committed to Kansas State.
Cole Payton, Omaha Westside: The future North Dakota State Bison may be best known for his skills at quarterback, but Payton also is one of the state’s best hitters. He hit .429 over the summer and already had three base hits in a 13-7 win over Omaha Burke.
Max Petersen, Lincoln Southwest: Petersen has quick hands at the plate, meaning extra-base hits are routinely in his wheelhouse. The Silver Hawk shortstop also has a strong glove and arm on defense, and is committed to Nebraska.
Eli Small, Elkhorn South: He may just be a sophomore, but Small is one of the state’s top catchers with a cannon for an arm. The left-hander should also contribute at the plate in his first-ever varsity season. He is committed to Kentucky.
Kale Fountain, Norris: Fountain was already 6-foot-3 with an explosive swing when he committed to Florida State as an eighth grader, and the talented freshman has jumped into Norris’ starting lineup. Fountain’s strong arm and size should be an asset at third base, and his hitting skills are already impressive, too.
Brooks Kneifl, Wayne: Kneifl is already a Kansas State commit, and now the sophomore can showcase his talents on the mound. Kneifl’s fastball already sits in the mid- to low 80s, and he should immediately become one of the best pitchers in Class B.