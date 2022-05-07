Prep baseball district scores and pairings, 5/7

Baseball
DISTRICTS
CLASS A
A-1 at Millard West
Millard West 12, Omaha South 0
Omaha Burke 5, Fremont 3
Final: Millard West vs. Omaha Burke, 4.
A-2 at Creighton Prep
Creighton Prep 8, Omaha Central 0
Papillion-La Vista South vs. Lincoln Southwest, 1:30
Final: Creighton Prep vs. TBA, 4.
A-3 at Millard South
Millard South 10, Lincoln Northeast 0
Bellevue West 4, Millard North 3
Final: Millard South vs. Bellevue West, 4.
People are also reading…
A-4 at Den Hartog Field
Lincoln East 9, Papillion-La Vista 3
Omaha Westside vs. Bellevue East, 1:30
Final: Lincoln East vs. TBA, 4.
A-5 at Elkhorn South
Elkhorn South 4, Grand Island 3
Lincoln Pius X 8, Gretna 3
Final: Elkhorn South vs. Lincoln Pius X, 5.
A-6 at Sherman Field
Lincoln Southeast 2, Columbus 1
Lincoln North Star 2, Kearney 0
Final: Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln North Star, 4.
CLASS B
B-1 at Waverly
Norris 6, Blair 1
Adams Central 5, Lincoln Christian 1
Monday--Norris vs. Adams Central, 5.
B-2 at Omaha Skutt
Omaha Skutt 13, Plattsmouth 0
Waverly 2, Nebraska City 0
Monday--Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly, 5.
B-3 at Central City
Hastings 4, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 3, 8 inn.
Elkhorn 9, Platteview 8
Monday--Hastings vs. Elkhorn, 4.
B-4 at Elkhorn North
Elkhorn North 8, Concordia/BT/OC 1
Malcolm 7, Wahoo/BN/LL 2
Monday--Elkhorn North vs. Malcolm, 5.
B-5 at Bennington
Final: Omaha Gross vs. Omaha Roncalli, 3
B-6 at Ashland
Final: Beatrice vs. Platte Valley, 2:30.