Prep baseball district scores and pairings, 5/7

Baseball

DISTRICTS

CLASS A

A-1 at Millard West

Millard West 12, Omaha South 0

Omaha Burke 5, Fremont 3

Final: Millard West vs. Omaha Burke, 4.

A-2 at Creighton Prep

Creighton Prep 8, Omaha Central 0

Papillion-La Vista South vs. Lincoln Southwest, 1:30

Final: Creighton Prep vs. TBA, 4.

A-3 at Millard South

Millard South 10, Lincoln Northeast 0

Bellevue West 4, Millard North 3

Final: Millard South vs. Bellevue West, 4.

A-4 at Den Hartog Field

Lincoln East 9, Papillion-La Vista 3

Omaha Westside vs. Bellevue East, 1:30

Final: Lincoln East vs. TBA, 4.

A-5 at Elkhorn South

Elkhorn South 4, Grand Island 3

Lincoln Pius X 8, Gretna 3

Final: Elkhorn South vs. Lincoln Pius X, 5.

A-6 at Sherman Field

Lincoln Southeast 2, Columbus 1

Lincoln North Star 2, Kearney 0

Final: Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln North Star, 4.

CLASS B

B-1 at Waverly

Norris 6, Blair 1

Adams Central 5, Lincoln Christian 1

Monday--Norris vs. Adams Central, 5.

B-2 at Omaha Skutt

Omaha Skutt 13, Plattsmouth 0

Waverly 2, Nebraska City 0

Monday--Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly, 5.

B-3 at Central City

Hastings 4, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 3, 8 inn.

Elkhorn 9, Platteview 8

Monday--Hastings vs. Elkhorn, 4.

B-4 at Elkhorn North

Elkhorn North 8, Concordia/BT/OC 1

Malcolm 7, Wahoo/BN/LL 2

Monday--Elkhorn North vs. Malcolm, 5.

B-5 at Bennington

Final: Omaha Gross vs. Omaha Roncalli, 3

B-6 at Ashland

Final: Beatrice vs. Platte Valley, 2:30.

