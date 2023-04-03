Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Bennington 7, Lincoln Christian 6, 8 inn.

Kearney 3, Lincoln Northeast 2

Lincoln East 7, Fremont 0

Lincoln Pius X 12, Ralston 2

Wahoo/BN/LL 8, Mount Michael 7

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 7, Platteview 5

Beatrice 2, Blair 1

Bellevue West 6, Papillion-La Vista 0

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 8, St. Paul/Palmer 0

Columbus at Omaha Westside

Creighton Prep 9, Millard South 1

Elkhorn 13, Norris 3

Fairbury 14, Centennial 4

GACC-SS-WPB 9, Wayne 6

Malcolm 16, Omaha Benson 0

Maxwell/North Platte St. Pat's 11, Twin River 4

Millard West 6, Millard North 4

Nebraska City 8, Seward 5

Norfolk 5, Papillion-La Vista South 2

Omaha Concordia/BT/OC 10, Louisville 2

Omaha Gross 10, DC West 0

Omaha Roncalli 13, Fort Calhoun 0

Omaha South 22, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Platteview 9, Hastings 2

Plattsmouth 9, Arlington 2

Raymond Central 12, Auburn 2

HIGHLIGHTS

Bennington 7, Lincoln Christian 6: A go-ahead two-out single from Caden Anderson was the difference. Tysen Workman led the Crusaders with two RBIs and a quality start on the mound.

Kearney 3, Lincoln Northeast 2: Griffin Novacek led the Bearcats with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning for the win. Carson Peterson and Treaton Brandt each had a pair of hits for the Rockets.

Lincoln East 7, Fremont 0: Connor Johnson threw six shutout innings on the mound for the Spartans, striking out eight. Joey Senstock had two hits.

Lincoln Pius X 12, Ralston 2: Reese Kortum hit a three-run home run and drove in five and Tyrus Petsche crushed a home run in a three-hit, three-RBI performance for the Thunderbolts.

Wahoo/BN/LL 8, Mount Michael 7: The Warriors scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to walk it off despite not getting a hit. Karl Eddie went 3-for-4 with a triple and drove in three runs.

BENNINGTON 7, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 6

Bennington 201 030 01 -- 7 9 6 Lincoln Christian 010 041 00 -- 6 3 4

W--Parrish. L--Clough. 2B--BEN, Mlnarik. 3B--BEN, Nguyen.

KEARNEY 3, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 2

Kearney 110 001 0 -- 3 6 0 Lincoln Northeast 100 010 0 -- 2 7 0

W--Poppe. L--Lemon. 2B--KEA, Andersen, Lee; LNE, Hunt.

LINCOLN EAST 7, FREMONT 0

Lincoln East 021 011 2 -- 7 8 1 Fremont 000 000 0 -- 0 4 3

W--Johnson. L--Phillips. 2B--LE, Laessig, Evasco, Springer; FRE, Schurman, Ridder

LINCOLN PIUS X 12, RALSTON 2

Lincoln Pius X 162 201 -- 12 12 1 Ralston 001 010 -- 2 6 2

W--Gulhane. L--Briley. 2B--LPX, Woita 2, Weigel 2, Petsche, Bugbee, Kortum; RAL, Holloway. HR--LPX, Petsche, Kortum.

WAHOO/BN/LL 8, MOUNT MICHAEL 7

Mount Michael 005 000 2 -- 7 9 2 Wahoo/BN/LL 202 020 2 -- 8 10 3

W--Johnston. L--Sykora. 2B--MM, Simpson, Zimmerman. 3B--WBNLL, Eddie, Barry, Booth.