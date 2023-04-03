Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bennington 7, Lincoln Christian 6, 8 inn.
Kearney 3, Lincoln Northeast 2
Lincoln East 7, Fremont 0
Lincoln Pius X 12, Ralston 2
Wahoo/BN/LL 8, Mount Michael 7
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 7, Platteview 5
Beatrice 2, Blair 1
Bellevue West 6, Papillion-La Vista 0
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 8, St. Paul/Palmer 0
Columbus at Omaha Westside
Creighton Prep 9, Millard South 1
Elkhorn 13, Norris 3
People are also reading…
Fairbury 14, Centennial 4
GACC-SS-WPB 9, Wayne 6
Malcolm 16, Omaha Benson 0
Maxwell/North Platte St. Pat's 11, Twin River 4
Millard West 6, Millard North 4
Nebraska City 8, Seward 5
Norfolk 5, Papillion-La Vista South 2
Omaha Concordia/BT/OC 10, Louisville 2
Omaha Gross 10, DC West 0
Omaha Roncalli 13, Fort Calhoun 0
Omaha South 22, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Platteview 9, Hastings 2
Plattsmouth 9, Arlington 2
Raymond Central 12, Auburn 2
HIGHLIGHTS
Bennington 7, Lincoln Christian 6: A go-ahead two-out single from Caden Anderson was the difference. Tysen Workman led the Crusaders with two RBIs and a quality start on the mound.
Kearney 3, Lincoln Northeast 2: Griffin Novacek led the Bearcats with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning for the win. Carson Peterson and Treaton Brandt each had a pair of hits for the Rockets.
Lincoln East 7, Fremont 0: Connor Johnson threw six shutout innings on the mound for the Spartans, striking out eight. Joey Senstock had two hits.
Lincoln Pius X 12, Ralston 2: Reese Kortum hit a three-run home run and drove in five and Tyrus Petsche crushed a home run in a three-hit, three-RBI performance for the Thunderbolts.
Wahoo/BN/LL 8, Mount Michael 7: The Warriors scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to walk it off despite not getting a hit. Karl Eddie went 3-for-4 with a triple and drove in three runs.
BENNINGTON 7, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 6
|Bennington
|201
|030
|01
|--
|7
|9
|6
|Lincoln Christian
|010
|041
|00
|--
|6
|3
|4
W--Parrish. L--Clough. 2B--BEN, Mlnarik. 3B--BEN, Nguyen.
KEARNEY 3, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 2
|Kearney
|110
|001
|0
|--
|3
|6
|0
|Lincoln Northeast
|100
|010
|0
|--
|2
|7
|0
W--Poppe. L--Lemon. 2B--KEA, Andersen, Lee; LNE, Hunt.
LINCOLN EAST 7, FREMONT 0
|Lincoln East
|021
|011
|2
|--
|7
|8
|1
|Fremont
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|4
|3
W--Johnson. L--Phillips. 2B--LE, Laessig, Evasco, Springer; FRE, Schurman, Ridder
LINCOLN PIUS X 12, RALSTON 2
|Lincoln Pius X
|162
|201
|--
|12
|12
|1
|Ralston
|001
|010
|--
|2
|6
|2
W--Gulhane. L--Briley. 2B--LPX, Woita 2, Weigel 2, Petsche, Bugbee, Kortum; RAL, Holloway. HR--LPX, Petsche, Kortum.
WAHOO/BN/LL 8, MOUNT MICHAEL 7
|Mount Michael
|005
|000
|2
|--
|7
|9
|2
|Wahoo/BN/LL
|202
|020
|2
|--
|8
|10
|3
W--Johnston. L--Sykora. 2B--MM, Simpson, Zimmerman. 3B--WBNLL, Eddie, Barry, Booth.