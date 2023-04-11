Baseball
HAC TOURNAMENT
Tuesday's results
At Den Hartog Field
Norfolk 6, Kearney 5
Lincoln East 10, Norfolk 0
At Sherman Field
Lincoln Southwest 13, Lincoln High 3
Lincoln Pius X 9, Lincoln Southwest 5
At Densmore
Lincoln Northeast 4, Lincoln North Star 1
Columbus 10, Fremont 9
Lincoln Southeast 14, Lincoln Northeast 2
Columbus 7, Grand Island 4
Consolation games
Kearney 12, Fremont 1
Lincoln North Star 17, Lincoln High 1
Wednesday's games
At Den Hartog Field
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln East, noon
Columbus vs. Lincoln Southeast, to follow
Championship, 30 minutes after second semifinal
CITY SCHOOLS
Auburn 10, Lincoln Christian 9
OTHER SCHOOLS
Beatrice 3, Nebraska City 0
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 18, Crete 0
Creighton Prep 9, Millard South 7
Fairbury 30, Louisville 20
Gretna 14, Mount Michael 4
Malcolm 17, Ralston 16
Norfolk 6, Kearney 5
Omaha Burke 6, Millard North 5
Omaha Central 15, Papillion-LaVista 6
Omaha North 5, Bellevue East 3
Omaha Roncalli 11, South Sioux City 1
Omaha Skutt 8, Concordia/BT/OCA 4
Papillion-LaVista South 7, Bellevue West 4
Platteview 3, Plattsmouth 2
Raymond Central 11, GACC-SS-WPB 3
Seward 4, Adams Central 2
EMC TOURNAMENT
Tuesday's results
Elkhorn North 5, Blair 0
Elkhorn 9, Norris 5
Thursday's third-place game
Bennington vs. Waverly, 5
Friday's championship
Elkhorn North vs. Elkhorn, 6
LINCOLN EAST 10, NORFOLK 0
|Norfolk
|000
|00
|--
|0
|1
|2
|Lincoln East
|603
|1x
|--
|10
|9
|2
W--Knaack. L--Flood. 2B--LE, Laessig, Evasco, Springer. 3B--LE, Wilhelm. HR--LE, Peltz.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 13, LINCOLN HIGH 3
|Lincoln High
|000
|12
|--
|3
|3
|2
|Lincoln Southwest
|043
|51
|--
|13
|10
|0
W--Shaffer. L--Shamblen. 2B-- LH, Shamblen; LSW, Pfeiffer, Bruns, Takahashi.
LINCOLN PIUS X 9, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 5
|Lincoln Southwest
|310
|001
|0
|--
|5
|7
|2
|Lincoln Pius X
|031
|005
|x
|--
|9
|8
|1
W--Richeson. L--Baete. S--Woita. 2B--LPX, Petsche, Bugbee.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 4, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 1
|Lincoln North Star
|000
|001
|0
|--
|1
|6
|2
|Lincoln Northeast
|002
|110
|x
|--
|4
|7
|3
W--Hopkins. L--Sunken. S--Lemon. 2B--LNS, Jones; LNE, Volkmer.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 14, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 2
|Lincoln Northeast
|200
|00
|--
|2
|4
|2
|Lincoln Southeast
|156
|2x
|--
|14
|11
|1
W--M. Buettenback. L--Bjorkman. 2B--LNE, Blanchard. 3B--LSE, M. Buettenback. HR--LSE, Dills.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 17, LINCOLN HIGH 1
|Lincoln High
|100
|00
|--
|1
|4
|4
|Lincoln North Star
|1(12)4
|0x
|--
|17
|15
|0
W--Goff. L--Pierson. 2B--LNS, Coleman. 3B--LNS, Jones.