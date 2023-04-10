Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Elkhorn 10, Lincoln Northwest 3

Lincoln Pius X 2, Seward 1

Lincoln Southeast 1-5, Norfolk 0-4

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arlington 6, Raymond Central 5

Beatrice 8, Platte Valley 6

Bellevue West 8, Omaha Skutt 0

Blair 2, Bennington 1

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 4, Fairbury 0

Central City/Fullerton/Cenutra 12, Maxwell 0

Elkhorn South 6, Omaha Westside 3

Gretna 2, Millard West 0

Maxwell 10, Fairbury 0

Omaha Bryan 13, Omaha Benson 8

Rockhurst, Mo. 5, Creighton Prep 2

St. Paul/Palmer 8, Thurston-Cuming County 5

West Nodaway, Mo. 17, Falls City 5

HIGHLIGHTS

Elkhorn 10, Lincoln Northwest 3: Logan Schulz drove in all three runs for the Falcons, two coming on a single in the fifth inning.

Lincoln Pius X 2, Seward 1: Reese Kortum hit an RBI single in the third inning for the game-winning hit. Jesus Yanez went 2-for-2 with a double and earned the save.

Lincoln Southeast 1, Norfolk 0: Will Flege pitched a complete-game shutout for the Knights, striking out nine.

Lincoln Southeast 5, Norfolk 4: Will Jesske singled twice and drove in a run for the Knights. Gavin Clauss did not allow a hit in a six-out save.

HAC TOURNAMENT

Tuesday's games

At Den Hartog Field

Norfolk vs. Kearney, noon

Lincoln East vs. Norfolk/Kearney winner, 3 p.m.

At Sherman Field

Lincoln High vs. Lincoln Southwest, noon

Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln High/Lincoln Southwest winner, 3 p.m.

At Densmore

Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln Northeast, noon

Columbus vs. Fremont, noon

Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln North Star/Lincoln Northeast winner, 3 p.m.

Fremont/Columbus winner vs. Grand Island, 3 p.m.

Consolation games

6 p.m., Sherman and Den Hartog

Wednesday's games

At Den Hartog Field

Semifinals, noon and 3 p.m.

Championship, 30 minutes after second semifinal