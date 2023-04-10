Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Elkhorn 10, Lincoln Northwest 3
Lincoln Pius X 2, Seward 1
Lincoln Southeast 1-5, Norfolk 0-4
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arlington 6, Raymond Central 5
Beatrice 8, Platte Valley 6
Bellevue West 8, Omaha Skutt 0
Blair 2, Bennington 1
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 4, Fairbury 0
Central City/Fullerton/Cenutra 12, Maxwell 0
Elkhorn South 6, Omaha Westside 3
Gretna 2, Millard West 0
Maxwell 10, Fairbury 0
People are also reading…
Omaha Bryan 13, Omaha Benson 8
Rockhurst, Mo. 5, Creighton Prep 2
St. Paul/Palmer 8, Thurston-Cuming County 5
West Nodaway, Mo. 17, Falls City 5
HIGHLIGHTS
Elkhorn 10, Lincoln Northwest 3: Logan Schulz drove in all three runs for the Falcons, two coming on a single in the fifth inning.
Lincoln Pius X 2, Seward 1: Reese Kortum hit an RBI single in the third inning for the game-winning hit. Jesus Yanez went 2-for-2 with a double and earned the save.
Lincoln Southeast 1, Norfolk 0: Will Flege pitched a complete-game shutout for the Knights, striking out nine.
Lincoln Southeast 5, Norfolk 4: Will Jesske singled twice and drove in a run for the Knights. Gavin Clauss did not allow a hit in a six-out save.
HAC TOURNAMENT
Tuesday's games
At Den Hartog Field
Norfolk vs. Kearney, noon
Lincoln East vs. Norfolk/Kearney winner, 3 p.m.
At Sherman Field
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln Southwest, noon
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln High/Lincoln Southwest winner, 3 p.m.
At Densmore
Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln Northeast, noon
Columbus vs. Fremont, noon
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln North Star/Lincoln Northeast winner, 3 p.m.
Fremont/Columbus winner vs. Grand Island, 3 p.m.
Consolation games
6 p.m., Sherman and Den Hartog
Wednesday's games
At Den Hartog Field
Semifinals, noon and 3 p.m.
Championship, 30 minutes after second semifinal