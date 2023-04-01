Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bellevue West 13, Lincoln Northeast 0
Lincoln East 6, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 1
Millard South 2, Lincoln North Star 1
Millard West 17, Lincoln North Star 2
Lincoln Southwest 5, Lincoln Pius X 4
Wahoo/BN/LL 17, Wayne 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Blair 12, Hastings 2
Blair vs. Mount Michael
Elkhorn 4, Bennington 3
Elkhorn North 1, Grand Island 0
Grand Island 2, Platte Valley 0
Malcolm 20, Louisville 3
Millard South 11, Kearney 0
Millard West 6, Kearney 4
Omaha Burke 10, Omaha South 0
Omaha Gross vs. Omaha Roncalli
Omaha North 2, Omaha Central 1
Omaha Skutt 4, Seward 1
Omaha South 6, Omaha Northwest 4
Papillion-La Vista South 8, Papillion-La Vista 7
Platte Valley 6, Elkhorn North 1
Staley, MO 14, Creighton Prep 2
HIGHLIGHTS
Bellevue West 13, Lincoln Northeast 0: Tanner Hosick struck out eight for Bellevue West in his no-hit bid. Cade Zavala added a 3-for-3 performance at the plate for the Thunderbirds.
Lincoln East 6, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 1: Mason Gaines doubled twice and Jeter Worthley scored three runs for the Spartans.
Wahoo/BN/LL 17, Wayne 0: Barrett Nelson got the win on the mound with five scoreless innings and Aiden Lofgren hit a home run.
Millard South 2, Lincoln North Star 1: Braeden Sunken only gave up one earned run in five and two-thirds innings for the Navigators.
Millard West 17, Lincoln North Star 2: Tyson Lewis had two hits and a team-high four RBIs for the Wildcats.
BELLEVUE WEST 13, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 0
|Lincoln Northeast
|000
|00
|--
|0
|0
|2
|Bellevue West
|242
|5x
|--
|13
|14
|0
W--Hosick. L--Anderson. 2B--BW, Steele, Toman. 3B--BW, Riggs, Grego. HR--BW, Allred, Jeffus.
LINCOLN EAST 6, CENTRAL CITY/FULLERTON/CENTURA 1
|Lincoln East
|101
|112
|0
|--
|6
|9
|3
|Central City/Fullerton/Centura
|001
|000
|0
|--
|1
|5
|2
W--Shortridge. L--Gragg. 2B--Lincoln East, Biester, Gaines 2, Springer; CCFC, Noakes 2.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 5, LINCOLN PIUS X 4, 9 INN.
|Lincoln Pius X
|000
|000
|400
|--
|4
|0
|0
|Lincoln Southwest
|000
|310
|001
|--
|5
|11
|0
W--Englebart. L--Yanez. 2B--LSW, Harmes, Takahashi, Ransom. 3B--Lewis.
MILLARD SOUTH 2, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 1
|Millard South
|002
|000
|0
|--
|2
|5
|2
|Lincoln North Star
|100
|000
|0
|--
|1
|3
|2
W--Berge. L--Sunken. S--DeVries. 2B--MS, Heard; LNS, Ford.
MILLARD WEST 17, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 2
|Millard West
|057
|14
|--
|17
|15
|1
|Lincoln North Star
|101
|00
|--
|2
|3
|5
W--Cole. L--Ford. 2B--MW, Wilbeck. 3B--MW, Cozad, Moore.
WAHOO/BN/LL 17, WAYNE 0
|Wayne
|000
|00
|--
|0
|1
|5
|Wahoo/BN/LL
|214
|10x
|--
|17
|8
|0
W--Nelson. L--. 2B--W/BN/LL, Barry. HR--W/BN/LL, Lofgren.