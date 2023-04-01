Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Bellevue West 13, Lincoln Northeast 0

Lincoln East 6, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 1

Millard South 2, Lincoln North Star 1

Millard West 17, Lincoln North Star 2

Lincoln Southwest 5, Lincoln Pius X 4

Wahoo/BN/LL 17, Wayne 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Blair 12, Hastings 2

Blair vs. Mount Michael

Elkhorn 4, Bennington 3

Elkhorn North 1, Grand Island 0

Grand Island 2, Platte Valley 0

Malcolm 20, Louisville 3

Millard South 11, Kearney 0

Millard West 6, Kearney 4

Omaha Burke 10, Omaha South 0

Omaha Gross vs. Omaha Roncalli

Omaha North 2, Omaha Central 1

Omaha Skutt 4, Seward 1

Omaha South 6, Omaha Northwest 4

Papillion-La Vista South 8, Papillion-La Vista 7

Platte Valley 6, Elkhorn North 1

Staley, MO 14, Creighton Prep 2

HIGHLIGHTS

Bellevue West 13, Lincoln Northeast 0: Tanner Hosick struck out eight for Bellevue West in his no-hit bid. Cade Zavala added a 3-for-3 performance at the plate for the Thunderbirds.

Lincoln East 6, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 1: Mason Gaines doubled twice and Jeter Worthley scored three runs for the Spartans.

Wahoo/BN/LL 17, Wayne 0: Barrett Nelson got the win on the mound with five scoreless innings and Aiden Lofgren hit a home run.

Millard South 2, Lincoln North Star 1: Braeden Sunken only gave up one earned run in five and two-thirds innings for the Navigators.

Millard West 17, Lincoln North Star 2: Tyson Lewis had two hits and a team-high four RBIs for the Wildcats.

BELLEVUE WEST 13, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 0

Lincoln Northeast 000 00 -- 0 0 2 Bellevue West 242 5x -- 13 14 0

W--Hosick. L--Anderson. 2B--BW, Steele, Toman. 3B--BW, Riggs, Grego. HR--BW, Allred, Jeffus.

LINCOLN EAST 6, CENTRAL CITY/FULLERTON/CENTURA 1

Lincoln East 101 112 0 -- 6 9 3 Central City/Fullerton/Centura 001 000 0 -- 1 5 2

W--Shortridge. L--Gragg. 2B--Lincoln East, Biester, Gaines 2, Springer; CCFC, Noakes 2.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 5, LINCOLN PIUS X 4, 9 INN.

Lincoln Pius X 000 000 400 -- 4 0 0 Lincoln Southwest 000 310 001 -- 5 11 0

W--Englebart. L--Yanez. 2B--LSW, Harmes, Takahashi, Ransom. 3B--Lewis.

MILLARD SOUTH 2, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 1

Millard South 002 000 0 -- 2 5 2 Lincoln North Star 100 000 0 -- 1 3 2

W--Berge. L--Sunken. S--DeVries. 2B--MS, Heard; LNS, Ford.

MILLARD WEST 17, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 2

Millard West 057 14 -- 17 15 1 Lincoln North Star 101 00 -- 2 3 5

W--Cole. L--Ford. 2B--MW, Wilbeck. 3B--MW, Cozad, Moore.

WAHOO/BN/LL 17, WAYNE 0

Wayne 000 00 -- 0 1 5 Wahoo/BN/LL 214 10x -- 17 8 0

W--Nelson. L--. 2B--W/BN/LL, Barry. HR--W/BN/LL, Lofgren.