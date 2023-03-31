Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Elkhorn North 14, Lincoln Southeast 4

Lincoln Christian 12, Omaha Roncalli 11

Lincoln East 12, Creighton Prep 5

Lincoln Pius X 13, Bennington 9

Lincoln Southwest 18, Papillion-La Vista 1

Omaha North 7, Lincoln Northwest 3

Omaha Westview 18, Lincoln High 5

Wahoo/BN/LL 18, Crete 3

OTHER SCHOOLS

Beatrice 7, Waverly 6

Blair 6, Norris 2

Gretna 2, Bellevue West 1

Hastings 12, Ralston 2

Louisville at Raymond Central

Millard South 10, Fremont 0

Millard West 5, Elkhorn South 0

Omaha Burke 19, Omaha Bryan 1

Omaha Gross at Fort Calhoun

Omaha Northwest 18, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Platte Valley 12, Auburn 6

Plattsmouth 19, Falls City 3

Twin River 18, Centennial 7

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Christian 12, Omaha Roncalli 11: Blake Boerger went 4-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and Charlie Wienke hit a walk-off double for the Crusaders.

Lincoln Pius X 13, Bennington 9: Reese Kortum led the Thunderbirds with three hits including a home run and a double.

Lincoln East 12, Creighton Prep 5: AJ Evasco had three RBIs and two hits including a triple for the Spartans.

Lincoln Southwest 18, Papillion-La Vista 1: Karter Chamberlain and Caden Ransom each led the Silver Hawks with three RBIs.

Wahoo/BN/LL 18, Crete 3: Owen Hancock had a team-high three RBIs for the Warriors.

Omaha North 7, Lincoln Northwest 3: Jack Duval led the Falcons with two hits including a double.

Elkhorn North 14, Lincoln Southeast 4: Gavin Clauss had a team-high two hits for the Knights.

Omaha Westview 18, Lincoln High 5: The Links offense was led by Noah Thiele who drove in three runs.

ELKHORN NORTH 14, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 4

Lincoln Southeast 102 01 -- 4 5 1 Elkhorn North 705 2x -- 14 11 3

W--Huff. L--Flege. 2B--EN, Reynolds, Thiessen.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 12, OMAHA RONCALLI 11

Omaha Roncalli 301 511 0 -- 11 11 3 Lincoln Christian 200 221 5 -- 12 12 2

W--Emanuel. L--Camp. 2B--OR, Rohlfsen, Rheinheimer, Urban, Camp; LC, Watson 2, Wienke. HR--OR, Shafer, Yetter.

LINCOLN EAST 12, CREIGHTON PREP 5

Lincoln East 230 160 0 -- 12 14 2 Creighton Prep 000 211 1 -- 5 7 3

W--Mick. L--Schneckenberger. 2B--LE, Peltz 2; CP, Wagner 2, Ryberg. 3B--LE, Evasco.

LINCOLN PIUS X 13, BENNINGTON 9

Bennington 112 002 3 -- 9 9 1 Lincoln Pius X 016 204 x -- 13 9 1

W--Kortum. L--Roth. 2B--BEN, Spencer; LPX, Kortum 2, Maul, Yanez. 3B--BEN, Anderson, Coe. HR--LPX, Kortum, Woita.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 18, PAPILLION-LA VISTA 1

Papillion-La Vista 001 00 -- 1 2 5 Lincoln Southwest 0410 4x -- 18 18 0

W--Baete. L--Wolfe. 2B--LSW, Engelbart.

OMAHA NORTH 7, LINCOLN NORTHWEST 3

Lincoln Northwest 100 110 0 -- 3 4 2 Omaha North 114 010 x -- 7 12 4

W--Boyd. L--Berry. 2B--LNW, Duval; ON, Markham, Bolouvi. HR--ON, Henderson 2.

OMAHA WESTVIEW 18, LINCOLN HIGH 5

Omaha Westview 1000 404 -- 18 8 0 Lincoln High 020 300 -- 5 5 10

W--Sweeney. L--Thiele. 2B--OW, Piatt, Schemahorn.

WAHOO/BN/LL 18, CRETE 3

Crete 201 00 -- 3 3 5 Wahoo/BN/LL 345 6x -- 18 10 2

W--Eddie. L--Crumbliss. 2B--CRE, Connell; W/BN/LL, Lofgren. HR--CRE, Tebrink.