Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Elkhorn North 14, Lincoln Southeast 4
Lincoln Christian 12, Omaha Roncalli 11
Lincoln East 12, Creighton Prep 5
Lincoln Pius X 13, Bennington 9
Lincoln Southwest 18, Papillion-La Vista 1
Omaha North 7, Lincoln Northwest 3
Omaha Westview 18, Lincoln High 5
Wahoo/BN/LL 18, Crete 3
OTHER SCHOOLS
Beatrice 7, Waverly 6
Blair 6, Norris 2
Gretna 2, Bellevue West 1
Hastings 12, Ralston 2
Louisville at Raymond Central
Millard South 10, Fremont 0
Millard West 5, Elkhorn South 0
Omaha Burke 19, Omaha Bryan 1
Omaha Gross at Fort Calhoun
Omaha Northwest 18, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Platte Valley 12, Auburn 6
Plattsmouth 19, Falls City 3
Twin River 18, Centennial 7
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Christian 12, Omaha Roncalli 11: Blake Boerger went 4-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and Charlie Wienke hit a walk-off double for the Crusaders.
Lincoln Pius X 13, Bennington 9: Reese Kortum led the Thunderbirds with three hits including a home run and a double.
Lincoln East 12, Creighton Prep 5: AJ Evasco had three RBIs and two hits including a triple for the Spartans.
Lincoln Southwest 18, Papillion-La Vista 1: Karter Chamberlain and Caden Ransom each led the Silver Hawks with three RBIs.
Wahoo/BN/LL 18, Crete 3: Owen Hancock had a team-high three RBIs for the Warriors.
Omaha North 7, Lincoln Northwest 3: Jack Duval led the Falcons with two hits including a double.
Elkhorn North 14, Lincoln Southeast 4: Gavin Clauss had a team-high two hits for the Knights.
Omaha Westview 18, Lincoln High 5: The Links offense was led by Noah Thiele who drove in three runs.
ELKHORN NORTH 14, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 4
|Lincoln Southeast
|102
|01
|--
|4
|5
|1
|Elkhorn North
|705
|2x
|--
|14
|11
|3
W--Huff. L--Flege. 2B--EN, Reynolds, Thiessen.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 12, OMAHA RONCALLI 11
|Omaha Roncalli
|301
|511
|0
|--
|11
|11
|3
|Lincoln Christian
|200
|221
|5
|--
|12
|12
|2
W--Emanuel. L--Camp. 2B--OR, Rohlfsen, Rheinheimer, Urban, Camp; LC, Watson 2, Wienke. HR--OR, Shafer, Yetter.
LINCOLN EAST 12, CREIGHTON PREP 5
|Lincoln East
|230
|160
|0
|--
|12
|14
|2
|Creighton Prep
|000
|211
|1
|--
|5
|7
|3
W--Mick. L--Schneckenberger. 2B--LE, Peltz 2; CP, Wagner 2, Ryberg. 3B--LE, Evasco.
LINCOLN PIUS X 13, BENNINGTON 9
|Bennington
|112
|002
|3
|--
|9
|9
|1
|Lincoln Pius X
|016
|204
|x
|--
|13
|9
|1
W--Kortum. L--Roth. 2B--BEN, Spencer; LPX, Kortum 2, Maul, Yanez. 3B--BEN, Anderson, Coe. HR--LPX, Kortum, Woita.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 18, PAPILLION-LA VISTA 1
|Papillion-La Vista
|001
|00
|--
|1
|2
|5
|Lincoln Southwest
|0410
|4x
|--
|18
|18
|0
W--Baete. L--Wolfe. 2B--LSW, Engelbart.
OMAHA NORTH 7, LINCOLN NORTHWEST 3
|Lincoln Northwest
|100
|110
|0
|--
|3
|4
|2
|Omaha North
|114
|010
|x
|--
|7
|12
|4
W--Boyd. L--Berry. 2B--LNW, Duval; ON, Markham, Bolouvi. HR--ON, Henderson 2.
OMAHA WESTVIEW 18, LINCOLN HIGH 5
|Omaha Westview
|1000
|404
|--
|18
|8
|0
|Lincoln High
|020
|300
|--
|5
|5
|10
W--Sweeney. L--Thiele. 2B--OW, Piatt, Schemahorn.
WAHOO/BN/LL 18, CRETE 3
|Crete
|201
|00
|--
|3
|3
|5
|Wahoo/BN/LL
|345
|6x
|--
|18
|10
|2
W--Eddie. L--Crumbliss. 2B--CRE, Connell; W/BN/LL, Lofgren. HR--CRE, Tebrink.