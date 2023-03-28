Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Crete at Lincoln High
Lincoln Southeast 9, Lincoln Southwest 6
Norris 15, Lincoln Northwest 4
Wahoo/BN/LL 13, Nebraska City 2
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arlington 10, Thurston-Cuming County 7
Beatrice 7, Fairbury 0
Bellevue West 26, Omaha Bryan 0
Creighton Prep 12, Papillion-La Vista 2
DC West 5, Wayne 2
Elkhorn 22, Concordia/BT/OC 2
Elkhorn North 8, Omaha Roncalli 2
Falls City 5, Louisville 2
Millard North 15, Omaha Westview 3
Millard South 8, Omaha Central 0
Millard West 13, Omaha Skutt 4
Mount Michael 19, South Sioux City 4
Omaha Burke 20, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Omaha North 15, Omaha Benson 3
Omaha Westside 9, Omaha Northwest 2
Papillion-La Vista South 1, Fremont 0
Platteview 10, Ralston 3
Seward 11, Platte Valley 1
St. Paul/Palmer 12, Centennial 0
Twin River 11, Fort Calhoun 2
Waverly 26, Raymond Central 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Wahoo/BN/LL 13, Nebraska City 2: Conor Booth hit a home run with six RBIs and Ryan Bokelmann threw five scoreless innings for the Warriors.
Norris 15, Lincoln Northwest 4: Tyler Aldridge and Quinn Waring each had two hits for the Falcons. Grant Swanson added two RBIs.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 9, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 6
|Lincoln Southwest
|020
|011
|2
|--
|6
|13
|3
|Lincoln Southeast
|250
|002
|x
|--
|9
|7
|0
W--Buettenback. L--Fraley. 2B--LSW, Harmes 2, Chamberlain, Ransom, Buda, Takahashi. 3B--LSW, Peterson, Newell.
NORRIS 15, LINCOLN NORTHWEST 4
|Norris
|185
|01
|--
|15
|11
|2
|Lincoln Northwest
|003
|10
|--
|4
|5
|5
W--Moeller. L--Barrett. 2B--NOR, Monroe 2, Fountain, Papenhagen, Moeller; LNW, Swanson, Waring.
WAHOO/BN/LL 13, NEBRASKA CITY 2
|Wahoo/BN/LL
|010
|800
|4
|--
|13
|21
|2
|Nebraska City
|000
|002
|0
|--
|2
|4
|2
W--Bokelmann. L--Hawley. 2B--W/BN/LL, Wulf, Hancock; NC, Kingery 2. 3B--. HR--W/BN/LL, Booth.