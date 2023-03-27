Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Fremont at Lincoln Southwest, ppd.

Grand Island 5, Lincoln East 0

Lincoln Northeast 3, Lincoln North Star 2

Norfolk 16, Lincoln High 1

Norris 18, Lincoln Pius X 7

Wahoo/BN/LL 8, Lincoln Christian 4

OTHER SCHOOLS

Elkhorn 9, Waverly 6

Gretna 2, Creighton Prep 1

Malcolm 12, Ralston 2

Millard West 7, Bellevue East 1

Nebraska City 9, Auburn 2

Omaha Central 5, Omaha South 0

Omaha Gross 12, South Sioux City 2

Omaha Westside 4, Millard North 2

Papillion-La Vista 12, Omaha Northwest 11

Platteview 6, Bennington 2

Plattsmouth 7, Mount Michael 3

Seward 11, Beatrice 3

HIGHLIGHTS

Grand Island 5, Lincoln East 0: Evan Gydesen pitched six-plus scoreless innings to lead the Islanders. Owen Laessig doubled for the Spartans, who had just four hits.

Norfolk 16, Lincoln High 1: Jack Borgmann went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and CJ Hoffman struck out seven for the Panthers. Austin Jurgens drove in the lone run for the Links.

Norris 18, Lincoln Pius X 7: Kale Fountain and Crew Moeller each blasted grand slams to pace the Titans. Cade Vanis drove in two runs and Brandon Weigel tripled for the Thunderbolts.