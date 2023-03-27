Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Fremont at Lincoln Southwest, ppd.
Grand Island 5, Lincoln East 0
Lincoln Northeast 3, Lincoln North Star 2
Norfolk 16, Lincoln High 1
Norris 18, Lincoln Pius X 7
Wahoo/BN/LL 8, Lincoln Christian 4
OTHER SCHOOLS
Elkhorn 9, Waverly 6
Gretna 2, Creighton Prep 1
Malcolm 12, Ralston 2
Millard West 7, Bellevue East 1
Nebraska City 9, Auburn 2
Omaha Central 5, Omaha South 0
Omaha Gross 12, South Sioux City 2
Omaha Westside 4, Millard North 2
Papillion-La Vista 12, Omaha Northwest 11
Platteview 6, Bennington 2
Plattsmouth 7, Mount Michael 3
Seward 11, Beatrice 3
HIGHLIGHTS
Grand Island 5, Lincoln East 0: Evan Gydesen pitched six-plus scoreless innings to lead the Islanders. Owen Laessig doubled for the Spartans, who had just four hits.
Norfolk 16, Lincoln High 1: Jack Borgmann went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and CJ Hoffman struck out seven for the Panthers. Austin Jurgens drove in the lone run for the Links.
Norris 18, Lincoln Pius X 7: Kale Fountain and Crew Moeller each blasted grand slams to pace the Titans. Cade Vanis drove in two runs and Brandon Weigel tripled for the Thunderbolts.