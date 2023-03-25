Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Elkhorn South 11, Lincoln Pius X 0
Kearney 11, Lincoln Northeast 1
Lincoln Christian 13, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln East 5-5, Columbus 2-4
Lincoln Northwest 9, Louisville 3
Lincoln Southeast 6-5, Omaha Burke 2-6
Omaha Westside 5, Lincoln Southwest 4
Wahoo/BN/LL 6, Plattsmouth 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arlington 7, Omaha Roncalli 2
Bellevue East 8, Crete 0
Bellevue West 9, Blair 0
Bennington 14, Concordia/BT/OCA 4
Elkhorn North 1, Omaha Skutt 0
Fairbury 14, Omaha Bryan 2
Hastings 21, Twin River 1
Millard South 8, Millard North 7
Mount Michael 10, Omaha Roncalli 9
Norris 8, Waverly 6
Omaha Bryan 3, Fairbury 2
Omaha Central 3, Omaha Gross 1
Papillion-La Vista 9, Norfolk 4
Platte Valley 6-7, Nebraska City 5-2
Ralston 6, Auburn 5
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln East 5-5, Columbus 2-4: Harrison Biester delievered a walk-off victory in game two for Lincoln East. Carter Mick went six innings and struck out five in game one for the Spartans.
Lincoln Southeast 6-5, Omaha Burke 2-6: The Knights finished with 10 hits in game two with Colton Horn, Will Jesske and Devin Lawler each collecting two.
Omaha Westside 5, Lincoln Southwest 4: Cal Newell finished with a hit and two RBIs for Lincoln Southwest, but the Silver Hawks rally fell short with a late run by Omaha Westside.
Lincoln Northwest 9, Louisville 3: Quinn Waring, Dylan Kotik, Tyler Aldridge and Jaxyn Barrett all scored two runs for the Falcons.
Kearney 11, Lincoln Northeast 1: Carson Peterson doubled for the Rockets as Lincoln Northeast was limited to just two hits.
Elkhorn South 11, Lincoln Pius X 0: The Bolts were limited to just two hits as Elkhorn South took the Thunderbolt Invitational championship.
ELKHORN SOUTH 11, LINCOLN PIUS X 0
|Elkhorn South
|004
|43
|--
|11
|11
|0
|Lincoln Pius X
|000
|00
|--
|0
|2
|0
W--Foertsch. L--Otte. 2B--Pius X, Skorupa.
KEARNEY 11, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 1
|Lincoln Northeast
|000
|10
|--
|1
|2
|1
|Kearney
|033
|14
|--
|11
|13
|1
W--Poppe. L--Malousek. 2B--KEA, Skala, Foster; LNE, Peterson.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 13, LINCOLN HIGH 0
|Lincoln High
|000
|00
|--
|0
|2
|4
|Lincoln Christian
|321
|7x
|--
|13
|10
|0
W--Workman. L--Robison. 2B--LC, Workman. HR--LC, Lafler.
LINCOLN EAST 5, COLUMBUS 2
|Columbus
|000
|001
|1
|--
|2
|7
|0
|Lincoln East
|011
|003
|x
|--
|5
|8
|0
W--Mick. L--Jelinek. S--Shortridge. 2B--COL, Kimberling, Anderson, Willison; LE, Peterson.
LINCOLN EAST 5, COLUMBUS 4
|Columbus
|000
|001
|3
|--
|4
|5
|1
|Lincoln East
|013
|000
|1
|--
|5
|7
|0
W--Knaak. L--Swanson. 2B--COL, Faust, Zoucha. 3B--COL, Swanson; LE, Evasco.
LINCOLN NORTHWEST 9, LOUISVILLE 3
|Lincoln Northwest
|311
|013
|0
|--
|9
|7
|1
|Louisville
|101
|100
|0
|--
|3
|6
|3
W--Waring. L--Sorensen. 2B--LNW, Aldridge, Waring; LOU, Sorensen. 3B--LNW, Duval; LOU, Harms.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 6, OMAHA BURKE 2
|Lincoln Southeast
|001
|103
|1
|--
|6
|10
|1
|Omaha Burke
|001
|000
|1
|--
|2
|5
|1
W--Frederick. L--Doll. 2B--LSE, Jesske, Lawler; OB, Renbager.
OMAHA BURKE 6, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 5
|Lincoln Southeast
|100
|101
|2
|--
|5
|8
|0
|Omaha Burke
|000
|060
|x
|--
|6
|8
|0
W--Paddack. L--Morgan. S--Kleveter. 2B--LSE, Clauss 2, Dills.
OMAHA WESTSIDE 5, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 4
|Lincoln Southwest
|002
|200
|0
|--
|4
|5
|0
|Omaha Westside
|130
|001
|x
|--
|5
|7
|2
W--Coughlan. L--Humphrey. 2B--LSW, Newell; OW, Zimmerman, Schulz. 3B--LSW, Engelbart; OW, Rezac.