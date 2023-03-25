Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Elkhorn South 11, Lincoln Pius X 0

Kearney 11, Lincoln Northeast 1

Lincoln Christian 13, Lincoln High 0

Lincoln East 5-5, Columbus 2-4

Lincoln Northwest 9, Louisville 3

Lincoln Southeast 6-5, Omaha Burke 2-6

Omaha Westside 5, Lincoln Southwest 4

Wahoo/BN/LL 6, Plattsmouth 1

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arlington 7, Omaha Roncalli 2

Bellevue East 8, Crete 0

Bellevue West 9, Blair 0

Bennington 14, Concordia/BT/OCA 4

Elkhorn North 1, Omaha Skutt 0

Fairbury 14, Omaha Bryan 2

Hastings 21, Twin River 1

Millard South 8, Millard North 7

Mount Michael 10, Omaha Roncalli 9

Norris 8, Waverly 6

Omaha Bryan 3, Fairbury 2

Omaha Central 3, Omaha Gross 1

Papillion-La Vista 9, Norfolk 4

Platte Valley 6-7, Nebraska City 5-2

Ralston 6, Auburn 5

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln East 5-5, Columbus 2-4: Harrison Biester delievered a walk-off victory in game two for Lincoln East. Carter Mick went six innings and struck out five in game one for the Spartans.

Lincoln Southeast 6-5, Omaha Burke 2-6: The Knights finished with 10 hits in game two with Colton Horn, Will Jesske and Devin Lawler each collecting two.

Omaha Westside 5, Lincoln Southwest 4: Cal Newell finished with a hit and two RBIs for Lincoln Southwest, but the Silver Hawks rally fell short with a late run by Omaha Westside.

Lincoln Northwest 9, Louisville 3: Quinn Waring, Dylan Kotik, Tyler Aldridge and Jaxyn Barrett all scored two runs for the Falcons.

Kearney 11, Lincoln Northeast 1: Carson Peterson doubled for the Rockets as Lincoln Northeast was limited to just two hits.

Elkhorn South 11, Lincoln Pius X 0: The Bolts were limited to just two hits as Elkhorn South took the Thunderbolt Invitational championship.

ELKHORN SOUTH 11, LINCOLN PIUS X 0

Elkhorn South 004 43 -- 11 11 0 Lincoln Pius X 000 00 -- 0 2 0

W--Foertsch. L--Otte. 2B--Pius X, Skorupa.

KEARNEY 11, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 1

Lincoln Northeast 000 10 -- 1 2 1 Kearney 033 14 -- 11 13 1

W--Poppe. L--Malousek. 2B--KEA, Skala, Foster; LNE, Peterson.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 13, LINCOLN HIGH 0

Lincoln High 000 00 -- 0 2 4 Lincoln Christian 321 7x -- 13 10 0

W--Workman. L--Robison. 2B--LC, Workman. HR--LC, Lafler.

LINCOLN EAST 5, COLUMBUS 2

Columbus 000 001 1 -- 2 7 0 Lincoln East 011 003 x -- 5 8 0

W--Mick. L--Jelinek. S--Shortridge. 2B--COL, Kimberling, Anderson, Willison; LE, Peterson.

LINCOLN EAST 5, COLUMBUS 4

Columbus 000 001 3 -- 4 5 1 Lincoln East 013 000 1 -- 5 7 0

W--Knaak. L--Swanson. 2B--COL, Faust, Zoucha. 3B--COL, Swanson; LE, Evasco.

LINCOLN NORTHWEST 9, LOUISVILLE 3

Lincoln Northwest 311 013 0 -- 9 7 1 Louisville 101 100 0 -- 3 6 3

W--Waring. L--Sorensen. 2B--LNW, Aldridge, Waring; LOU, Sorensen. 3B--LNW, Duval; LOU, Harms.

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 6, OMAHA BURKE 2

Lincoln Southeast 001 103 1 -- 6 10 1 Omaha Burke 001 000 1 -- 2 5 1

W--Frederick. L--Doll. 2B--LSE, Jesske, Lawler; OB, Renbager.

OMAHA BURKE 6, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 5

Lincoln Southeast 100 101 2 -- 5 8 0 Omaha Burke 000 060 x -- 6 8 0

W--Paddack. L--Morgan. S--Kleveter. 2B--LSE, Clauss 2, Dills.

OMAHA WESTSIDE 5, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 4

Lincoln Southwest 002 200 0 -- 4 5 0 Omaha Westside 130 001 x -- 5 7 2

W--Coughlan. L--Humphrey. 2B--LSW, Newell; OW, Zimmerman, Schulz. 3B--LSW, Engelbart; OW, Rezac.