Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Beatrice 10, Lincoln Northwest 7
Elkhorn South 3, Lincoln Northeast 0
Lincoln Christian 5, Concordia/BT/OC 4
Lincoln Northeast 8, Norris 4
Lincoln Pius X 3, Kearney 1
Lincoln Pius X 5, Waverly 2
Omaha Westside 6, Lincoln North Star 3
Papillion-La Vista South 13, Lincoln Southwest 6
Wahoo/BN/LL 14, Centennial 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue West 9, Columbus 5
DC West 9, Omaha South 4
Elkhorn North 10, Mount Michael 0
Fort Calhoun vs Louisville
Fremont 11, Crete 1
Grand Island 9, Omaha Central 4
Kearney 6, Waverly 1
Malcolm 16, Fairbury 0
Nebraska City 9, Platteview 6
Omaha Gross 18, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Omaha North 11, South Sioux City 1
Omaha Skutt 9, Hastings 5
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Christian 5, Concordia/BT/OC 4: Lukas Lafler had three hits and a double for Lincoln Christian.
Lincoln Northeast 8, Norris 4: Grant Allison and Nathan Brown each had two RBIs for Lincoln Northeast.
Lincoln Pius X 3, Kearney 1: Jack Richeson only allowed one run in six innings pitched and threw eight strikeouts for Lincoln Pius X.
Lincoln Pius X 5, Waverly 2: Ian Woita led the Thunderbolts with two RBIs and threw a scoreless inning for the save.
Beatrice 10, Lincoln Northwest 7: Quinn Waring led Northwest with two hits and had an RBI.
Elkhorn South 3, Lincoln Northeast 0: Jack Ohlrich threw six scoreless innings for Elkhorn South.
Omaha Westside 6, Lincoln North Star 3: Sam Schaefer had one RBI and one stolen base for North Star.
Papillion-La Vista South 13, Lincoln Southwest 6: Trent Buda had three hits and three runs for Southwest.
BEATRICE 10, LINCOLN NORTHWEST 7
|Beatrice
|101
|031
|103
|--
|10
|4
|5
|Lincoln Northwest
|000
|600
|100
|--
|7
|4
|7
W--Henning. L--Barrett. 2B--BEA, Blackburn, Timmerman; LNW, Waring.
ELKHORN SOUTH 3, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 0
|Elkhorn South
|200
|100
|0
|--
|3
|5
|0
|Lincoln Northeast
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|3
|0
W--Ohlrich. L--Brown. S--Walters.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 5, CONCORDIA/BT/OC 4
|Concordia/BT/OC
|000
|040
|00
|--
|4
|7
|2
|Lincoln Christian
|300
|100
|01
|--
|5
|10
|4
W--Watson. L--McGoo. 2B--C/BT/OC, McGee, Helton; LC, Lafler.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 8, NORRIS 4
|Lincoln Northeast
|114
|100
|1
|--
|8
|4
|4
|Norris
|021
|000
|1
|--
|4
|7
|4
W--Anderson. L--Heffelfinger. 2B--NOR, Hestermann.
LINCOLN PIUS X 3, KEARNEY 1
|Kearney
|000
|010
|0
|--
|1
|2
|2
|Lincoln Pius X
|001
|011
|x
|--
|3
|5
|0
W--Richeson. L--Wegner. S--Yanez. 2B--LPX, Weigel (2), Woita.
LINCOLN PIUS X 5, WAVERLY 2
|Lincoln Pius X
|111
|100
|1
|--
|5
|10
|3
|Waverly
|101
|000
|0
|--
|2
|6
|4
W--Kortum. L--Sampson. S--Woita. 2B--LPX, Petsche; WAV, Koch.
OMAHA WESTSIDE 6, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 3
|Omaha Westside
|300
|110
|1
|--
|6
|7
|3
|Lincoln North Star
|000
|300
|0
|--
|3
|5
|4
W--Stokes. L--Sunken. S--Gutta. 2B--OW, Chullino, French. 3B--OW, Anglim.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 13, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 6
|Lincoln Southwest
|103
|020
|0
|--
|6
|8
|1
|Papillion-La Vista South
|166
|000
|x
|--
|13
|8
|1
W--Doble. L--Chamberlain. 2B--LSW, Bruns. 3B--PLVS, Wallar.