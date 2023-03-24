Baseball

CITY SCHOOLS

Beatrice 10, Lincoln Northwest 7

Elkhorn South 3, Lincoln Northeast 0

Lincoln Christian 5, Concordia/BT/OC 4

Lincoln Northeast 8, Norris 4

Lincoln Pius X 3, Kearney 1

Lincoln Pius X 5, Waverly 2

Omaha Westside 6, Lincoln North Star 3

Papillion-La Vista South 13, Lincoln Southwest 6

Wahoo/BN/LL 14, Centennial 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue West 9, Columbus 5

DC West 9, Omaha South 4

Elkhorn North 10, Mount Michael 0

Fort Calhoun vs Louisville

Fremont 11, Crete 1

Grand Island 9, Omaha Central 4

Kearney 6, Waverly 1

Malcolm 16, Fairbury 0

Nebraska City 9, Platteview 6

Omaha Gross 18, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Omaha North 11, South Sioux City 1

Omaha Skutt 9, Hastings 5

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Christian 5, Concordia/BT/OC 4: Lukas Lafler had three hits and a double for Lincoln Christian.

Lincoln Northeast 8, Norris 4: Grant Allison and Nathan Brown each had two RBIs for Lincoln Northeast.

Lincoln Pius X 3, Kearney 1: Jack Richeson only allowed one run in six innings pitched and threw eight strikeouts for Lincoln Pius X.

Lincoln Pius X 5, Waverly 2: Ian Woita led the Thunderbolts with two RBIs and threw a scoreless inning for the save.

Beatrice 10, Lincoln Northwest 7: Quinn Waring led Northwest with two hits and had an RBI.

Elkhorn South 3, Lincoln Northeast 0: Jack Ohlrich threw six scoreless innings for Elkhorn South.

Omaha Westside 6, Lincoln North Star 3: Sam Schaefer had one RBI and one stolen base for North Star.

Papillion-La Vista South 13, Lincoln Southwest 6: Trent Buda had three hits and three runs for Southwest.

BEATRICE 10, LINCOLN NORTHWEST 7

Beatrice 101 031 103 -- 10 4 5 Lincoln Northwest 000 600 100 -- 7 4 7

W--Henning. L--Barrett. 2B--BEA, Blackburn, Timmerman; LNW, Waring.

ELKHORN SOUTH 3, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 0

Elkhorn South 200 100 0 -- 3 5 0 Lincoln Northeast 000 000 0 -- 0 3 0

W--Ohlrich. L--Brown. S--Walters.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 5, CONCORDIA/BT/OC 4

Concordia/BT/OC 000 040 00 -- 4 7 2 Lincoln Christian 300 100 01 -- 5 10 4

W--Watson. L--McGoo. 2B--C/BT/OC, McGee, Helton; LC, Lafler.

LINCOLN NORTHEAST 8, NORRIS 4

Lincoln Northeast 114 100 1 -- 8 4 4 Norris 021 000 1 -- 4 7 4

W--Anderson. L--Heffelfinger. 2B--NOR, Hestermann.

LINCOLN PIUS X 3, KEARNEY 1

Kearney 000 010 0 -- 1 2 2 Lincoln Pius X 001 011 x -- 3 5 0

W--Richeson. L--Wegner. S--Yanez. 2B--LPX, Weigel (2), Woita.

LINCOLN PIUS X 5, WAVERLY 2

Lincoln Pius X 111 100 1 -- 5 10 3 Waverly 101 000 0 -- 2 6 4

W--Kortum. L--Sampson. S--Woita. 2B--LPX, Petsche; WAV, Koch.

OMAHA WESTSIDE 6, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 3

Omaha Westside 300 110 1 -- 6 7 3 Lincoln North Star 000 300 0 -- 3 5 4

W--Stokes. L--Sunken. S--Gutta. 2B--OW, Chullino, French. 3B--OW, Anglim.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 13, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 6

Lincoln Southwest 103 020 0 -- 6 8 1 Papillion-La Vista South 166 000 x -- 13 8 1

W--Doble. L--Chamberlain. 2B--LSW, Bruns. 3B--PLVS, Wallar.