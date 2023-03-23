Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Grand Island 8, Lincoln Southeast 7
Lincoln Christian 8, Falls City 5
Lincoln East 11, Lincoln High 1
Lincoln Northeast 18, Omaha Benson 8
OTHER SCHOOLS
Auburn 11, West Nodaway, MO, 3
Bellevue East 6, Omaha Central 5
Bellevue West 10, Millard North 6
Bennington 7, Arlington 1
Creighton Prep 7, Omaha Westside 1
Millard West 15, Millard South 0
Omaha Gross 5, Elkhorn North 4
Omaha Skutt 4, Elkhorn South 2
Omaha South 6, Omaha Westview 0
Papillion-La Vista South 13, Gretna 4
Platteview 7, Blair 6
Plattsmouth 11, Fort Calhoun 1
DC West 4, Roncalli Catholic 1
St. Paul/Palmer 7, Adams Central 5
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Christian 8, Falls City 5: Andrew Clough pitched three scoreless innings for Lincoln Christian.
Lincoln Northeast 18, Omaha Benson 8: Greyson Bjorkman had three hits and Trae Brandt had two hits for Lincoln Northeast.
Grand Island 8, Lincoln Southeast 7: Will Jesske had two RBIs and one hit for Lincoln Southeast.