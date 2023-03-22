Baseball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Northeast 8, Bellevue East 6
Lincoln Southeast 13, Kearney 3
Millard South 6, Lincoln Southwest 2
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue West 6, Norris 5
Creighton Prep 13, Elkhorn North 8
Elkhorn 13, Omaha Westside 9
Omaha Central 29, Omaha Buena Vista 1
Omaha North 23, Omaha Bryan 3
Ralston at South Sioux City, ppd.
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Northeast 8, Bellevue East 6: Trae Brandt and Chase Blanchard each had two hits, a double and two RBIs to lead Lincoln Northeast.
Lincoln Southeast 13, Kearney 3: Max Dills had three hits and two RBI for Lincoln Southeast.
Millard South 6, Lincoln Southwest 2: Taiyo Takahashi had two hits and an RBI for Lincoln Southwest.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 8, BELLEVUE EAST 6
|Lincoln Northeast
|100
|151
|0
|--
|8
|7
|3
|Bellevue East
|001
|211
|1
|--
|6
|5
|0
W--Brandt. L--Perrin. 2B--LNE, Brandt, Brown, Blanchard; BE, Pavon 2.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 13, KEARNEY 3
|Kearney
|030
|00
|--
|3
|3
|1
|Lincoln Southeast
|425
|02
|--
|13
|8
|1
W--Buettenback. L--Goodner. 2B--KEA, Throckmorton. 3B--LSE, Jesske.
MILLARD SOUTH 6, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 2
|Millard South
|000
|041
|1
|--
|6
|7
|2
|Lincoln Southwest
|200
|000
|0
|--
|2
|5
|5
W--Weberg. L--Williams. 2B--MS, Kozeal.