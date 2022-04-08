Powered by homers, Lincoln Southeast erupts offensively for 'really good win' over Norris

HICKMAN — A back-and-forth pitching battle turned into a home run derby.

Through four quick innings, there were two combined hits between Lincoln Southeast and Norris, and no runs.

In the final two innings, the teams combined for 19 hits, 20 runs and four home runs, three of which were three-run homers.

In the end, Class A No. 9 Lincoln Southeast’s offensive firepower was too much for Class B No. 2 Norris.

The Knights had eight hits in the fifth inning, highlighted by a three-run shot by Nebraska football commit Jake Appleget over the left-center wall to help lead Lincoln Southeast to a 15-5 win Friday night at Hickman Park.

“It’s a really good win for us,” Lincoln Southeast coach Montana Jones said. “They’re one of the best teams in the state and when I say in the state, I mean Class A and Class B. … We pitched well and played good defense those first three or four innings. We bought ourselves some time to explode, and we exploded.”

Husker baseball commit Max Buettenback helped lead off Southeast's big fifth inning. The bases were loaded and Buettenback faced a full count when he drove a ball to the outfield and drove in the first run of the game.

“Base loaded and zero outs, you’re just thinking about putting the ball in play,” Buettenback said. “Get that one run scratched off, and I kind of got lucky getting it over the shortstop's head. It was good to get it down, but I was just looking to hit it hard somewhere.”

The pitching by both teams was phenomenal early. Norris’ Kaizer Papenhagen pitched the first four innings for the Titans and struck out six batters.

On the other side, Southeast’s Will Barrett was also dealing on the mound. In the bottom of the third, Barrett faced a high-pressure situation, with the bases loaded and two outs.

Barrett threw three straight strikes to end the inning.

“He’s got a really good slider, curveball and changeup,” Jones said. “He can throw his off-speed pitches for strikes. He throws hard enough where he can mix and match, and it throws hitters off. That’s the key for him, just having all of his pitches.”

With four straight wins — three against ranked teams — Southeast appears to be hitting their stride and developing that consistency Jones is looking for.

“Our theme last week was, ‘Stay in the fight for seven innings,’” Jones said. “This week, our theme of the week was consistency. We did a lot better job just barreling those balls and making them make plays. … You can’t walk away with your head down if you went 0-4.

"You have to be pretty excited you just beat a team that was 12-1.”

