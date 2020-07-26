Playing its best baseball, JC Brager on cusp of city title, but a big rival stands in the way

JC Brager coach Montana Jones has preached to his team that every game should build up to the players playing their best baseball at the end of the year, no matter what.
While JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast) did win the Coach K/Mike Peterson Tournament less than a month ago, it’s hot right now and indeed playing its best baseball. JC Brager now has eight wins in its last nine games, including a 14-3 win over Chick-fil-A (Lincoln Lutheran) on Sunday in the American Legion city tournament at Den Hartog Field.
JC Brager dominated on offense from the get-go, putting two runners on base for Carter Bjorkman, whose two-RBI triple gave JC Brager a 2-0 lead. It led by five runs at the end of the first inning and the lead soon stretched to 9-0 as each ball it put in play looked dangerous.
“We did a good job coming from the day off, we hit the ball really well and made them make plays,” Jones said.
Chick-fil-A committed a pair of costly errors in the second inning, and mistakes hurt the Lincoln Lutheran squad throughout. On top of five errors, Chick-fil-A issued five walks and hit three batters. Combined with a JC Brager offense that laced most of its base hits deep into the outfield, the result was a 14-run offensive output.
Bjorkman provided the big early hit and led the way with a 2-for-2 performance at the plate, along with four RBIs and two runs scored, while David Swanson and Sam Craft both added two RBIs as well.
“He (Bjorkman) is a good player and a good senior for us," Jones said. "Not a kid who you’d think would usually get a triple, but he put in the gap right there and has done a really good job in the cleanup spot for us."
JC Brager starting pitcher Jacob Aldridge allowed just one hit in his first four innings before Chick-fil-A pulled three runs back in the fifth inning. After posting a big 16-2 win in its first game, Chick-fil-A has lost three straight by 10-plus runs. Nonetheless, coach Sam Otte said competing in the tournament is a “blessing,” and his team is focused on what lies ahead.
“We can bounce back and we’ve got two very winnable games moving forward,” Otte said. “That three-run last inning we had was very promising for our upcoming games.”
Meanwhile, JC Brager remains the only unbeaten team in the city tournament. If it can defeat Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) in its 4 p.m. game Monday, that would all but cement its claim as Lincoln’s top team.
“It’s simple as this — we know we have to play our best game tomorrow because we’re playing Southwest, it’s a big rivalry and we know they’re really good,” Jones said. “I told the team they can’t win a city championship if they don’t win tomorrow.”
Pinnacle Bank (Southwest) shut out Anderson Ford (North Star) 5-0 behind Ira Lee's two-hit shutout. Lee struck out five and added two RBIs at the plate. Nate Matthews also drove in two runs for Pinnacle Bank, and Will Johnson had a pair of hits.
Jase Woita's grand slam broke a 5-5 tie in the fourth inning of Union Bank's 11-5 victory over Judds Brothers (Northeast). Woita drove in five runs and Ben Aldridge had two hits and two RBIs for Union Bank, which consists of Pius X players. Daustin Manske drove in two runs for Judds Brothers.
