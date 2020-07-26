Playing its best baseball, JC Brager on cusp of city title, but a big rival stands in the way

“He (Bjorkman) is a good player and a good senior for us," Jones said. "Not a kid who you’d think would usually get a triple, but he put in the gap right there and has done a really good job in the cleanup spot for us."

JC Brager starting pitcher Jacob Aldridge allowed just one hit in his first four innings before Chick-fil-A pulled three runs back in the fifth inning. After posting a big 16-2 win in its first game, Chick-fil-A has lost three straight by 10-plus runs. Nonetheless, coach Sam Otte said competing in the tournament is a “blessing,” and his team is focused on what lies ahead.

“We can bounce back and we’ve got two very winnable games moving forward,” Otte said. “That three-run last inning we had was very promising for our upcoming games.”

Meanwhile, JC Brager remains the only unbeaten team in the city tournament. If it can defeat Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) in its 4 p.m. game Monday, that would all but cement its claim as Lincoln’s top team.

“It’s simple as this — we know we have to play our best game tomorrow because we’re playing Southwest, it’s a big rivalry and we know they’re really good,” Jones said. “I told the team they can’t win a city championship if they don’t win tomorrow.”