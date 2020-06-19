Play ball! (finally): Lost spring season, rainout washed away with return of baseball for Waverly team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

OMAHA — The game was the same, but the scene was much different for first-year head coach Luke Tewes and his Waverly Empire Netting and Fence senior American Legion team Friday evening at Millard North High School.

After getting the go-ahead to start practicing June 1 during the coronavirus pandemic, Waverly was set to begin play Thursday before Mother Nature rained out the season opener.

“We've been trying to get the guys back up to speed physically, mentally to take on a baseball game,” Tewes said. “It's just been good to get back with them again (and) try to prepare as best as we can with the limited time. Basically that's what we can do.”

The oddities continued.

On Friday against Millard North, yellow rope was used to barricade the bleachers with signs reserved for players and coaches only. All fans were forced to stand or sit in lawn chairs outside the yellow ropes with most Waverly fans choosing to sit beyond the right-field foul line.

But with new rules to follow, Tewes wants the culture of baseball to remain the same.