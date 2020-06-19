Play ball! (finally): Lost spring season, rainout washed away with return of baseball for Waverly team

OMAHA — The game was the same, but the scene was much different for first-year head coach Luke Tewes and his Waverly Empire Netting and Fence senior American Legion team Friday evening at Millard North High School.
After getting the go-ahead to start practicing June 1 during the coronavirus pandemic, Waverly was set to begin play Thursday before Mother Nature rained out the season opener.
“We've been trying to get the guys back up to speed physically, mentally to take on a baseball game,” Tewes said. “It's just been good to get back with them again (and) try to prepare as best as we can with the limited time. Basically that's what we can do.”
The oddities continued.
On Friday against Millard North, yellow rope was used to barricade the bleachers with signs reserved for players and coaches only. All fans were forced to stand or sit in lawn chairs outside the yellow ropes with most Waverly fans choosing to sit beyond the right-field foul line.
But with new rules to follow, Tewes wants the culture of baseball to remain the same.
“We have been practicing basically the rules so to speak every day,” he said. “Trying to make sure that when we do come together everyone is a part so we aren't actually together and players are getting used to the bleachers and staying away from each other. We've been trying to do the best we can to prepare the players, but I think it's going to be a constant adjustment.”
Waverly almost seemed to put every difference of a normal game behind it early, and took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning with a two-out rally behind an RBI from right fielder Peyton Engel. The Vikings added another run in the second and led 2-0 after three innings.
Waverly held off a late Millard North push to win 3-2.
“We're all just pretty happy and fortunate we are able to play,” Waverly senior catcher Ethan Kastens said. “It's definitely been a long time coming. We were a couple days away from having our first game in the spring. That gets canceled and then spring (season) gets postponed and canceled. It's definitely something we've been looking forward to for a long time, finally being able to play.”
And with the first game officially under its belt, Waverly will look to hit any curveball thrown at it the rest of the summer.
“The most difficult part is I want the seniors especially to get some games in before they have to go,” Tewes said. “That's been probably the most difficult part of it. The other part is being a new coach you're trying to establish what you want the program to look like and the culture of things. When you have limited time with the guys and you weren't able to do anything with anybody over the spring it makes that a little bit challenging."
