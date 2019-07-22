If it wasn’t clear how important it is to stay in the winner's bracket during American Legion baseball districts, then Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) and Anderson Ford (Lincoln North Star) proved it Monday night at Sherman Field.
The teams battled into extra innings in the A-5 district tournament, using a bit of magic to keep playing and a little luck to finally end the game.
Down 11-9 in the bottom of the 10th, Pinnacle Bank strung together six straight walks in a unique sequence of events to erase the two-run deficit and rally past Anderson Ford for a 12-11 victory and berth in the state tournament.
“I think the situation presented itself and our kids just knew what to do,” Pinnacle Bank coach Mitch Vernon said. “Our guys were resilient throughout the night. When we need something to happen for us, it happened. When we need a run, we got a run. Everything just fell into place. It was just one of those crazy baseball games where you’re glad that you’re here to see it.”
The six walks were certainly memorable, but it was just one highlight of an eventful night.
Anderson Ford established an 8-4 lead in the fifth and seemed to have the game in control before Nathan Matthews unloaded on a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to pull Pinnacle Bank back into the game. An RBI single from Tyler Sass an inning later forced extra innings where the extraordinary became commonplace.
With two outs, a two-strike count and the bases loaded, Justin Lottman broke for home and slid in safely to give Anderson Ford a one-run lead in the top of the ninth. Then in the bottom of the inning, Pinnacle Bank was down to its final out when Matthews ripped a single into left. Telo Arsiago fell between third and home while trying to score, but an errant throw allowed him to score the tying run and push the game further into the night.
When Anderson Ford scored twice in the top of the 10th, it looked like it’d be enough but Pinnacle Bank’s patience at the plate paid off.
“It would mean a lot for these guys to win this district,” Vernon said. “They owe it to the team, the school and the kids before them. You come to Lincoln Southwest to play in games like this.”
In the loser's bracket, Carpetland (Lincoln East) stayed alive in the tournament after a five-run sixth inning hoisted them past JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast), 8-4.
Carpetland entered the sixth inning leading 3-2 before a leadoff walk gave way to three straight hits and a JC Brager error to push the lead to 6-2. Drew Beer scored on a wild pitch in the next at-bat. Austin Schneider then recorded a sacrifice fly, and suddenly the lead was out of Brager’s reach.
Tristan Allen and Reid Stutzman recorded back-to-back, two-out RBI doubles in the bottom half of the inning for Brager to cut into the deficit, but it was the end of the rally.
“Our goal is to show up tomorrow and play hard and play well,” Carpetland coach Mychal Lanik said. “Every one of the last four teams here is extremely talented so to be able to represent Lincoln at the state tournament would be a great honor for our program.”
The Carpetland win sets up a matchup with Pinnacle Bank at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Union Back (Lincoln Pius X) eliminated Sampson Construction (Lincoln High) in the day’s first game by rallying for five runs in the bottom of the sixth to stay alive with a 7-3 victory. Anderson Ford will face Union bank for the second time of the tournament at 4 p.m.