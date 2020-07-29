Pinnacle Bank 'stick with process' to overcome early-season adversity, claim city Legion title

Even when cheering crowds, city titles and even just a game of baseball seemed far away, the Pinnacle Bank American Legion baseball team never lost sight of its end goal.
Its season started off on the wrong foot. Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) began its season two weeks late after a player tested positive for COVID-19. With every other team having a two-week head start, Pinnacle Bank struggled to find its footing throughout the season and entered the city tournament having lost five of its last six games.
Thanks to a run of dominant pitching, Pinnacle Bank fittingly won five of its six city tournament games. Dylan Cox’s complete game helped Pinnacle Bank win 8-3 over Union Bank (Pius X) on Wednesday as it captured a second straight city title.
“We’re always confident in these guys and we’re always telling them to stick with the process,” Lincoln Southwest coach Eric Tapper said. “The same thing happened last year in the city tournament, so it was nice to see the guys stick with it.”
That attitude helped Pinnacle Bank throughout the season, and it was crucially important against Union Bank as well. While Pinnacle Bank broke an early stalemate with a three-run third inning, Union Bank nearly flipped the game back in its favor during the fifth inning.
Union Bank scored all three of its runs with a devastating combination of infield singles and successful squeezes. Pinnacle Bank could have folded at this point, but it did the exact opposite.
Nate Mathews led off the inning with a walk, followed by a ground-rule double from Telo Arsiaga that re-energized the Pinnacle Bank offense and paved the way to a five-run outburst in the sixth inning.
“(Union Bank pitcher) Ben Mitchell came out and dealt a little bit, and he got some early strikeouts,” Arsiaga said. “It took a little bit for us to jump on it, but we made sure to capitalize on their errors and put pressure on them.”
Arsiaga dominated on the mound Monday, throwing 6⅔ innings, but it was Dylan Cox’s turn to shut down the opposition on Wednesday. Cox hadn’t thrown more than five innings all season long, but he tossed all seven on Wednesday, striking out seven while allowing five hits.
Having to deal with the two-week advantage other Lincoln teams had, Pinnacle Bank had to put in extra time to get up to speed. All the tough out-of-state games and time spent waiting for a shot finally became worth it as Pinnacle Bank claimed the best prize of the summer — the city Legion title.
“It just shows what Southwest baseball is like, even though we had setbacks that we couldn’t control we still capitalized on everything we did,” Arsiaga said. “… The city championship is what we wanted, and we got it.”
Judds Brothers (Lincoln Northeast) used a 13-run fourth inning to sprint to a 14-0 win against Sampson Construction (Lincoln High) in the first game of the day at Den Hartog Field.
Cody Bruss threw five perfect innings and Daustin Manske had five RBIs to lead Judds Brothers.
Judds Brothers finished the tournament 1-5 while Sampson Construction went 0-6.
Anderson Ford (Lincoln North Star) beat Chick-Fil-A (Lincoln Lutheran) 9-2 in the nightcap. Anderson Ford starter Bradyn Hasenpflug allowed one earned run in 6⅔ innings on the mound and teammate Aiden Bishop had a double and a triple.
Anderson Ford finished the tournament with a 4-2 record. Chick-Fil-A went 2-4.
Union Bank vs. Pinnacle Bank, 7.29
