In a stark contrast to Monday night’s 10-inning thriller between Pinnacle Bank and Anderson Ford, Pinnacle Bank jumped to an early lead in Wednesday's rematch and kept rolling all the way to a district championship.
Three runs in the first inning gave Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) an early advantage, and the offense just kept scoring despite only five hits in the team’s 14-0 victory against Anderson Ford (North Star) in the American Legion Class A Area 5 championship at Sherman Field.
“We were ready for a championship game and ready for a dogfight, but we just got some lucky breaks,” Pinnacle Bank coach Mitch Vernon.
“We talked about how important it is in a tournament that every game you give your best and battle every pitch. Every play these guys did that."
The first run of the night was enough for Pinnacle Bank starter Andrew Bohrer, who was lights-out on the mound over six innings. Bohrer allowed just two hits while striking out seven and keeping Anderson Ford off the basepaths for most of the game. Only three baserunners made it into scoring position for Anderson Ford, and all three came via a misplay in the outfield and an error.
“(Bohrer) did exactly what we needed him to do tonight,” Vernon said. “Kept his pitch count low, so that was important, because we didn’t want to overuse him. He gave us everything he had, and I’m extremely excited about his performance tonight.”
The loss wasn’t the way Anderson Ford wanted to close the district tournament, but the team’s 5-3 win against Carpetland in the Wednesday’s semifinal game ensured a berth in the state tournament despite the later loss.
“It’s huge for this program,” said Anderson Ford coach Brian Woolsey. “We have a large high school, a very diverse high school, but numbers for baseball aren’t large, so the kids that we do get are some quality ball players. They never stop developing and the work they’ve put in led to this. This is a really big mark for North Star and I couldn’t be prouder.”
With the win, Pinnacle Bank advances to the National Division bracket in Kearney, while Anderson Ford will play in Omaha in the American Division of the state tournament.
The state tournament begins Saturday and will run through Wednesday.