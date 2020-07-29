Pinnacle Bank players 'stick with process' to overcome early-season adversity, claim city Legion title

Nate Mathews led off the inning with a walk, followed by a ground-rule double from Telo Arsiaga that re-energized the Pinnacle Bank offense and paved the way to a five-run outburst in the sixth inning.

“(Union Bank pitcher) Ben Mitchell came out and dealt a little bit, and he got some early strikeouts,” Arsiaga said. “It took a little bit for us to jump on it, but we made sure to capitalize on their errors and put pressure on them.”

Arsiaga dominated on the mound Monday, throwing 6⅔ innings, but it was Dylan Cox’s turn to shut down the opposition on Wednesday. Cox hadn’t thrown more than five innings all season long, but he tossed all seven on Wednesday, striking out seven while allowing five hits.

Having to deal with the two-week advantage other Lincoln teams had, Pinnacle Bank had to put in extra time to get up to speed. All the tough out-of-state games and time spent waiting for a shot finally became worth it as Pinnacle Bank claimed the best prize of the summer — the city Legion title.

“It just shows what Southwest baseball is like, even though we had setbacks that we couldn’t control we still capitalized on everything we did,” Arsiaga said. “… The city championship is what we wanted, and we got it.”