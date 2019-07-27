Nate Matthews doubled in the bottom of the seventh inning, driving in two runs as Pinnacle Bank rallied to defeat Millard North 4-3 in the opening game of the American Legion Class A National Division state tournament.
Millard North took its first lead of the game, 3-2, in the top of the sixth inning.
Pinnacle Bank, comprised of players from Lincoln Southwest High School, opened the last-chance seventh inning with a hit batter and single from Laken Harnly, setting the stage for Matthews to win the game with the walk-off double.
Carson Stille picked up the win in relief.
Max Petersen and Telo Arsiaga also drove in runs for Pinnacle Bank.
Pinnacle Bank will next play Sunday at 4 p.m. in Kearney.