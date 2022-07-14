Pinnacle Bank opens challenging Legion district tournament with 9-1 win over Sampson Construction

Pinnacle Bank isn’t a typical No. 4 seed in a five-team American Legion district tournament.

As a whole, the A-5 district isn’t typical. Four of the five teams in the all-Lincoln area bracket have won 20 or more games this summer, meaning the path to the state tournament is as hard as it gets.

Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) started that journey with a 9-1 win over Sampson Construction (Lincoln High) on Thursday at Den Hartog Field.

Pinnacle Bank (24-11) has faced these city opponents all spring and summer, meaning head coach Mitch Vernon didn’t have to tell his team how difficult the competition would be.

“They all know each other and they know how good these teams are; the focus has to be on throwing strikes, playing defense and getting timely hitting,” Vernon said. “That’s the recipe for success for all these teams.”

Pinnacle Bank did just that by scoring at least one run in all five innings of the contest against Sampson Construction (4-18). Max Olivas, Hudson and Jack Shaffer combined to reach base eight times and score six of Pinnacle Bank’s nine runs as Cam and Cal Newell both turned in two-RBI performances at the plate.

Carson Hillhouse led Sampson Construction offensively by going 2-for-3 with a double, and Jack Harris drove in the team’s sole run of the game.

Starting pitcher Carter Baete also did his job of throwing strikes and trusting his defense behind him. Baete allowed a single run in the top of the fourth inning that brought the score to 3-1, but he stranded five Sampson Construction runners to keep the scoring low. A great breaking curveball helped Baete strike out eight batters and keep his team in a strong position at the tournament.

“It was good to start it off like that, especially when we got that run-rule win there at the end,” Baete said. “I think we can go as deep as we want into this tournament; we just have to want it and we just have to play good baseball.”

While it’ll require a few more strong performances for Pinnacle Bank to earn a trip to the state tournament, Thursday’s performance was a step in the right direction. Coming off a first-place finish at a wood bat tournament in Kansas City last weekend, the belief and the performances are both there for Pinnacle Bank.

“The kids came together because in those tournaments you get all the guys to play and everybody’s bought in,” Vernon said. “It was just a fun time with good competition, and the team’s playing well right now.”

The double-elimination area legion tournament will take a day off on Friday for the Cornhusker State Games opening ceremonies before running from Saturday to Tuesday, Aug. 19. The champion and runner-up from all seven area tournaments qualify for the state legion tournament, as do host teams Bellevue East and Judds Brothers (Lincoln Northeast).

Judds Brothers and Anderson Ford (Lincoln North Star) are participating in the A-6 tournament in South Sioux City. While the A-5 district had previously contained all seven of Lincoln’s Class A legion programs, the addition of new schools in Omaha and Lincoln forced a re-shuffle. Lincoln Northwest will join the A-6 district starting next year, while Standing Bear will be in A-5 in two years’ time.