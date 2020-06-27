Pinnacle Bank juniors step up to plate at American Legion tournament after senior team drops out

While Pinnacle Bank squandered an early lead and fell 5-3 to North Platte on Saturday at Sherman Field, its opening-round win and close losses have proved that not only can the Pinnacle Bank JV team compete, it can win, too.

“Our guys didn’t look overmatched, they looked like they belonged, which is something you don’t always expect from a JV team,” Faulkner said.

Pinnacle Bank opened the Peterson Tournament in strong fashion with a 9-2 win over Judds Brothers (Lincoln Northeast), which gave Pinnacle Bank confidence for the rest of the tournament, according to Faulkner.

Even after allowing five runs in the first inning against Omaha Skutt on Friday, Pinnacle Bank went on a late-game rally before losing 9-7.

And against North Platte, it was Pinnacle Bank that struck first and nearly took control of the game. Its first two runs came on the type of plays one might expect — an infield single and a fielder’s choice — but it was clear that Pinnacle Bank was ready to work.

After North Platte earned a run of its own in the third inning, Pinnacle Bank fired right back with an RBI single from Jack Shaffer, who went 2-for-3 and also scored a run in the loss.