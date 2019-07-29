Behind two seventh-inning runs, Gretna defeated Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) 3-2 in the American Legion Class A National Division state tournament in Kearney on Monday.
The Dragons picked up an early run in the first inning to take the 1-0 lead. Gretna's pitching staff then held Pinnacle Bank hitless through five innings in the winners' bracket game.
Nate Matthews recorded the lone hit for Pinnacle Bank in the bottom of the sixth, which sparked two runs out of the offense. The 2-1 lead was broken by Gretna in the following inning. The Dragons strung together a walk, single, walk, fielder's choice and another single to plate two runs.
Telo Arsiaga struck out seven batters in 6 1/3 innings of work, throwing just over 100 pitches for Pinnacle Bank.
"He had good tempo all night," Pinnacle Bank coach Mitch Vernon said. "He was dicing guys up with his slider. It had to be fun for the guys in the field playing behind him."
Pinnacle Bank faces off with Kearney at 4 p.m. in an elimination game on Tuesday. Gretna will play Millard West at 7 p.m.
"It'll be a dogfight with Kearney," Vernon said. "They get one of their best pitchers back and that's what we're preparing for."
Kearney 6, Papillion-La Vista 5: Mason Casper threw 4.2 innings in relief and struck out four batters to pick up the win for Kearney.
Millard West 7, Omaha South 3: Max Anderson went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and four RBIs to lead Millard West.