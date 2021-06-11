Pete and Coach K Memorial Tournament: Waverly making most of short roster; Anderson Ford slugs its way to win

Waverly's Legion baseball team may not have many players on its roster, but the 10-12 players that play every game are making the most of the opportunity.
Games against top Class A opponents and a tournament in Wichita, Kansas, last week have resulted in a slow start to the summer season. However, Waverly found its groove during a five-run fifth inning that secured a 9-6 win over Nebraska City in Pete and Coach K Memorial Tournament on Friday at Den Hartog Field.
As head coach Luke Tewes points out, Waverly’s (3-9) small roster size has helped it in some games but cost it in others.
“It’s both good and bad because if there’s a team where there’s an opportunity to get better, it’s our team, but we also have to work on staying healthy and taking care of our bodies,” Tewes said.
Every player on the team has ample opportunities to play all over the field, including the pitcher's mound. Junior Levi Powell made just two pitching appearances during the spring season but has found success on the mound during the summer.
Powell picked up the win with 4 2/3 scoreless innings of work as Nebraska City recorded its first run during the sixth inning.
“He did a good job; he just throws a ton of strikes and that’s what you’ve got to have a lot of times in these tournaments to make it through four or five games,” Tewes said.
Nebraska City starter Brayden Betts stumped Waverly early in the game with a steady dose of off-speed pitches early in the count, but that changed in the fifth inning. With two outs, Waverly strung together five consecutive hits for a 6-0 lead.
Nebraska City closed the gap in the sixth and seventh innings, but Waverly’s fifth-inning outburst was too much to overcome. Jake Bream and Wyatt Fanning both went 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead the way offensively.
“Our guys weren’t adjusting to (the off-speed pitches) very well and we were way out in front of it,” Tewes said. “We had to make an adjustment at the plate with our approaches, and we started to do that in innings three, four and five and we stuck with it.”
In the following game, Anderson Ford (Lincoln North Star) put a runner on base in every inning of its 15-6 win over Nebraska City. Lincoln North Star finished just under .500 during a solid spring season, and its players have carried the momentum into the summer season for Anderson Ford (6-4).
Anderson Ford scored 10 runs over the first three innings and threatened at the plate throughout the game. Its top four hitters in the lineup — Cooper Wesslund, Colten Reed, Tyler Bishop and Lynden Bruegman — combined to reach base in 14 of their 16 at-bats.
Bishop led the way with three RBIs, while Wesslund, Reed and Cam Teinert added two RBIs apiece.
“We have a lot of confidence in our top four guys,” said Anderson Ford co-head coach Ricky Ideus. “They started to get hot at the end of the spring, and it’s nice when you can have your top four guys continue to stay hot in the summer, too.”
Nebraska City (11-5) challenged Anderson Ford by cutting the deficit to 10-6 after three innings, but the pitching duo of Caden Steiger and Caedyn Irland combined to keep the damage at six runs. With another day’s worth of games in the Pete and Coach K Memorial Tournament coming up on Saturday, Anderson Ford is looking to keep its momentum going.
“Our pitching was pretty good throughout the spring and we’ve just kept it rolling,” Ideus said. “Our bats have been hot lately, so when you score runs and your pitchers throw strikes you tend to win ballgames.”