Pete and Coach K Memorial Tournament: Waverly making most of short roster; Anderson Ford slugs its way to win

Waverly's Legion baseball team may not have many players on its roster, but the 10-12 players that play every game are making the most of the opportunity.

Games against top Class A opponents and a tournament in Wichita, Kansas, last week have resulted in a slow start to the summer season. However, Waverly found its groove during a five-run fifth inning that secured a 9-6 win over Nebraska City in Pete and Coach K Memorial Tournament on Friday at Den Hartog Field.

As head coach Luke Tewes points out, Waverly’s (3-9) small roster size has helped it in some games but cost it in others.

“It’s both good and bad because if there’s a team where there’s an opportunity to get better, it’s our team, but we also have to work on staying healthy and taking care of our bodies,” Tewes said.

Every player on the team has ample opportunities to play all over the field, including the pitcher's mound. Junior Levi Powell made just two pitching appearances during the spring season but has found success on the mound during the summer.

Powell picked up the win with 4 2/3 scoreless innings of work as Nebraska City recorded its first run during the sixth inning.