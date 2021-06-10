 Skip to main content
Pete and Coach K American Legion Tournament scores and schedule
agate

Pete and Coach K American Legion Tournament scores and schedule

PETE AND COACH K TOURNAMENT

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

American League East

Pinnacle Bank 10, Sampson Construction 0

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

American League West

Carpet Land 5, Anderson Ford 4

National League East

Union Bank 10, Judds Brothers 2

National League West

Omaha Spikes vs. JC Brager, late

FRIDAY'S GAMES

American League East

At Densmore

Schaefer's vs. Pinnacle Bank, 10 a.m.

Schaefer's vs. Sampson Construction, 12:30 p.m.

Omaha Gross vs. Sampson Construction, 3 p.m.

Omaha Gross vs. Sioux Falls (S.D.) West, 5:30 p.m.

Pinnacle Bank vs. Sioux Falls West, 7:30 p.m.

American League West

At Den Hartog

Waverly vs. Carpet Land, 10 a.m.

Waverly vs. Nebraska City, 12:30 p.m.

Anderson Ford vs. Nebraska City, 3 p.m.

Anderson Ford vs. Millard North, 5:30 p.m.

Carpet Land vs. Millard North, 7:30 p.m.

National League East

At Sherman Field

Beatrice vs. Union Bank, 10 a.m.

Beatrice vs. Creighton Prep, 12:30 p.m.

Judds Brothers vs. North Platte, 5:30 p.m.

Union Bank vs. North Platte, 7:30 p.m.

National League West

At Densmore

Ashland vs. JC Brager, 10 a.m.

Ashland vs. Omaha Skutt, 12:30 p.m.

Omaha Spikes vs. Omaha Skutt, 3 p.m.

Omaha Spikes vs. Blue Springs Elks (Mo.), 5:30 p.m.

JC Brager vs. Blue Springs Elks, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

American League East

At Den Hartog

Omaha Gross vs. Schaefer's, 10 a.m.

Omaha Gross vs. Pinnacle Bank, 12:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls West vs. Sampson Construction, 3 p.m.

Sioux Falls West vs. Schaefer's, 5:30 p.m.

American League West

At Densmore

Waverly vs. Anderson Ford, 10 a.m.

Waverly vs. Millard North, 12:30 p.m.

Nebraska City vs. Millard North, 3 p.m.

Nebraska City vs. Carpet Land, 5:30 p.m.

National League East

At Densmore

Creighton Prep vs. Union Bank, 10 a.m.

Creighton Prep vs. North Platte, 12:30 p.m.

Beatrice vs. North Platte, 3 p.m.

Beatrice vs. Judds Brothers, 5:30 p.m.

National League West

At Sherman Field

Ashland vs. Omaha Spikes, 10 a.m.

Ashland vs. Blue Springs Elks, 12:30 p.m.

Omaha Skutt vs. Blue Springs Elks, 3 p.m.

Omaha Skutt vs. JC Brager, 5:30 p.m.

SUNDAY'S GAMES

At Den Hartog

NL championship, noon

AL championship, 2:30 p.m.

Championship game, 5 p.m.

HIGHLIGHTS

Carpet Land 5, Anderson Ford 4: Carpet Land got on the board first in the bottom of the second when Kaiden Bradley and Cooper Erikson scored on wild pitches. Ryan Clementi earned a win on the mound, pitching for five innings  and hit a double.

Union Bank 10, Judds Brothers 2: Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the second, Union Bank would go on to score 10 unanswered runs, including seven in the second. Union Bank outhit Judds Brothers 8-5 and hit two doubles and a triple. 

American Legion baseball logo 2014
