Pete and Coach K American Legion Tournament scores and schedule

American Legion
PETE AND COACH K TOURNAMENT
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
American League East
Pinnacle Bank 10, Sampson Construction 0
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
American League West
Carpet Land 5, Anderson Ford 4
National League East
Union Bank 10, Judds Brothers 2
National League West
Omaha Spikes vs. JC Brager, late
FRIDAY'S GAMES
American League East
At Densmore
Schaefer's vs. Pinnacle Bank, 10 a.m.
Schaefer's vs. Sampson Construction, 12:30 p.m.
Omaha Gross vs. Sampson Construction, 3 p.m.
Omaha Gross vs. Sioux Falls (S.D.) West, 5:30 p.m.
Pinnacle Bank vs. Sioux Falls West, 7:30 p.m.
American League West
At Den Hartog
Waverly vs. Carpet Land, 10 a.m.
Waverly vs. Nebraska City, 12:30 p.m.
Anderson Ford vs. Nebraska City, 3 p.m.
Anderson Ford vs. Millard North, 5:30 p.m.
Carpet Land vs. Millard North, 7:30 p.m.
National League East
At Sherman Field
Beatrice vs. Union Bank, 10 a.m.
Beatrice vs. Creighton Prep, 12:30 p.m.
Judds Brothers vs. North Platte, 5:30 p.m.
Union Bank vs. North Platte, 7:30 p.m.
National League West
At Densmore
Ashland vs. JC Brager, 10 a.m.
Ashland vs. Omaha Skutt, 12:30 p.m.
Omaha Spikes vs. Omaha Skutt, 3 p.m.
Omaha Spikes vs. Blue Springs Elks (Mo.), 5:30 p.m.
JC Brager vs. Blue Springs Elks, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY'S GAMES
American League East
At Den Hartog
Omaha Gross vs. Schaefer's, 10 a.m.
Omaha Gross vs. Pinnacle Bank, 12:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls West vs. Sampson Construction, 3 p.m.
Sioux Falls West vs. Schaefer's, 5:30 p.m.
American League West
At Densmore
Waverly vs. Anderson Ford, 10 a.m.
Waverly vs. Millard North, 12:30 p.m.
Nebraska City vs. Millard North, 3 p.m.
Nebraska City vs. Carpet Land, 5:30 p.m.
National League East
At Densmore
Creighton Prep vs. Union Bank, 10 a.m.
Creighton Prep vs. North Platte, 12:30 p.m.
Beatrice vs. North Platte, 3 p.m.
Beatrice vs. Judds Brothers, 5:30 p.m.
National League West
At Sherman Field
Ashland vs. Omaha Spikes, 10 a.m.
Ashland vs. Blue Springs Elks, 12:30 p.m.
Omaha Skutt vs. Blue Springs Elks, 3 p.m.
Omaha Skutt vs. JC Brager, 5:30 p.m.
SUNDAY'S GAMES
At Den Hartog
NL championship, noon
AL championship, 2:30 p.m.
Championship game, 5 p.m.
HIGHLIGHTS
Carpet Land 5, Anderson Ford 4: Carpet Land got on the board first in the bottom of the second when Kaiden Bradley and Cooper Erikson scored on wild pitches. Ryan Clementi earned a win on the mound, pitching for five innings and hit a double.
Union Bank 10, Judds Brothers 2: Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the second, Union Bank would go on to score 10 unanswered runs, including seven in the second. Union Bank outhit Judds Brothers 8-5 and hit two doubles and a triple.