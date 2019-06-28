When Waverly baseball coach Kyle Parker recently accepted the head coaching job at his alma mater, Lincoln Northeast, it was much more than just a homecoming. It was a return to the program the ultimately shaped his life.
Whether it was back in his playing days as a Rocket or when he coached several Northeast teams over eight years at the start of his coaching career, the school and the team mean much more than just another coaching job for Parker.
“What it means to me is that I get to go back and I’m getting all these text messages from former players that I coached and their parents that are super-thrilled that I’m coming back,” Parker said in between a doubleheader on Friday.
“All of a sudden I have 50 kids who want to come back and help. Northeast Lincoln is a lot like Waverly in that it is its own community. That’s why I think I related to Waverly so well. It’s a small community and we protect our own. We need to get that back at Northeast.”
The decision to return to Northeast wasn’t an easy one for Parker. His tenure at Waverly saw a lot of success and growth for the Vikings, who were in need of a turnaround when he took over. His first season with at Waverly saw a Class B Legion title, and the Vikings made the state tournament two of his four seasons at the helm, including 2019 when the Vikings were ranked No. 1 for most of the season.
“It was a hard decision because I have a lot of love for the Waverly guys and the parents really accepted me out there,” Parker said. “We built it up there with a lot of help. When I got there, it was a bag of balls and two broken screens to a really great facility and program. It’s special because there are a lot of great kids and great families in Waverly. This experience has really taught me a lot and I’m extremely grateful.”
Parker will take over at Northeast next season, but before then he’s on a mission to get a championship for his Waverly team and the community that embraced him. The Vikings, who play as Waverly Empire and Netting during the summer, are currently competing in the Mike Peterson/Coach K Memorial Tournament, one of the most competitive contests in Legion baseball. They picked up two wins on Friday and are now hoping the momentum will carry over to another Legion title.
“I just want so much for these kids because they’re just such awesome kids,” Parker said. “It made the decision that much harder because, yeah, I’m leaving with a lot of seniors, but there are a lot of juniors and underclassmen in this program that I care so much about. I just want us to be as successful as we can. If someone beats us, then so be it, but I just want us to compete.”
Parker is set to take over a Northeast team that went 8-19 in 2019 but, if his experience at Waverly has shown anything, the challenge to turn around program is nothing new.
Waverly right fielder Rhett Jordan dives for a ball hit by Sampson Construction's Andrew Dilley in the third inning on Friday at Den Hartog Field.
Waverly baserunner Alex Davenport (left) looks back to see teammate Rhett Jordon (5) rounding third base and heading for home in the fourth inning against Sampson Construction on Friday at Den Hartog Field. Waverly batter Treyton Kozal cleared the bases with a fourth-inning triple.
Photos: Waverly downs Sampson at Mike Peterson/Coach K tournament
Waverly took on Sampson Construction on Friday at Den Hartog in the first day of the Mike Peterson/Coach K Memorial Tournament.
