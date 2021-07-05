Out-of-state tourneys give Lincoln Legion teams a chance to earn national respect, make memories

Simply playing an American Legion baseball season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic was a success in 2020, but it was far from a typical summer for Lincoln’s teams.
Notably missing were the out-of-state tournaments that are typically a highlight of the summer. Packing onto a bus, staying in a team hotel, playing teams from across the country and spending days together are memories that players can carry with them for years.
With a return to regularly scheduled competition in 2021, Carpet Land (Lincoln East) has made the most of its opportunities to hit the road. Carpet Land went 5-0 against some of Indiana’s best teams in a tournament held June 4-6 in Indianapolis, and it followed with an equally impressive showing less than two weeks later.
Carpet Land went to South Carolina for the Black Bear 18U Classic against travel teams from up and down the East Coast and went 5-1-1 with its only loss coming in the semifinal round. Each team it faced had several college recruits, and the impressive run included a 7-6 win over a Mid-Atlantic Red Sox 17U team that featured nine Division I commits.
“One of my best experiences as a coach was taking our kids down to South Carolina,” Carpet Land coach Mychal Lanik said. “It was so exciting, and I think it’s something our kids will remember for a long time.”
Apart from Jaelyn Worthley and AJ Evasco, who are playing with the Nebraska Prospects, most of Lincoln East’s state tournament team has returned for the summer Legion season. However, there have been opportunities for players to take on new roles, such as Tyson Romero blossoming into a starting pitcher and Cooper Erikson spending time at shortstop rather than first base.
Erikson grabbed more than just a memory from Carpet Land’s trip down south, as he committed to Wofford two days after earning a scholarship offer during a visit to the university.
“We’ve made it a habit at East to get out and try to travel and play the best teams to give our kids the best recruiting opportunities, and this summer has just been outstanding in that regard,” Lanik said.
Another team that has grown as a result of travel ball is Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X), which finished in the top four of two 40-team tournaments so far this season. That accomplishment is even more impressive considering Union Bank entered the season with just 12 players on its roster, and several have battled injuries to contribute on the field.
Colby Chapelle, Jase Woita and Joe Heim received all-star nominations for their performances, while Josh Moore, Tyrus Petsche and Jackson Finder have also stepped up in bigger roles than during the spring.
“We started with a smaller roster this year, and we’ve battled a lot of injuries, so a lot of guys have had to step up in positions they’re not used to, and they’ve come through in big games for us,” Union Bank coach Alex Heideman said.
In June, Union Bank headed north for a tournament that has been a mainstay on its schedule for several years: the Dakota Classic Tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Union Bank won its pool and narrowly missed out on a championship game appearance while still going 4-1 overall.
“To see more and more Nebraska teams come out there and have success and show everybody what talent we’re working with in Nebraska has been really cool to watch,” Heideman said. “It was really surreal for everybody to get back to the normal travel aspect of what summer baseball should be like.”
In addition to a semifinal finish in the Battle for Omaha, Union Bank has one more travel tournament on its schedule, the Wood Bat Classic in Kansas City, Missouri, which begins Wednesday. The tournament typically features some of the best teams in Missouri, and Heideman hopes it will help prepare his team for the upcoming area tournament.
Lincoln’s Legion baseball teams will compete from July 16-21 for a spot in the upcoming state tournament. There was no summer state tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19, meaning that Union Bank and Carpet Land alike are excited for the biggest tournament of their seasons.
“We’ve really found out that we just have a team of competitors; no matter what you ask of them, they’re going to go out there and do their best,” Heideman said.
Said Lanik, “We feel like we have a lot of kids playing well, and we’re excited about the postseason and seeing what we’re able to do."