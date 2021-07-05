Out-of-state tourneys give Lincoln Legion teams a chance to earn national respect, make memories

Simply playing an American Legion baseball season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic was a success in 2020, but it was far from a typical summer for Lincoln’s teams.

Notably missing were the out-of-state tournaments that are typically a highlight of the summer. Packing onto a bus, staying in a team hotel, playing teams from across the country and spending days together are memories that players can carry with them for years.

With a return to regularly scheduled competition in 2021, Carpet Land (Lincoln East) has made the most of its opportunities to hit the road. Carpet Land went 5-0 against some of Indiana’s best teams in a tournament held June 4-6 in Indianapolis, and it followed with an equally impressive showing less than two weeks later.

Carpet Land went to South Carolina for the Black Bear 18U Classic against travel teams from up and down the East Coast and went 5-1-1 with its only loss coming in the semifinal round. Each team it faced had several college recruits, and the impressive run included a 7-6 win over a Mid-Atlantic Red Sox 17U team that featured nine Division I commits.

“One of my best experiences as a coach was taking our kids down to South Carolina,” Carpet Land coach Mychal Lanik said. “It was so exciting, and I think it’s something our kids will remember for a long time.”