A Parker Otte blast sparked Union Bank to a five-run inning as it ran to a 7-5 win against Carpet Land in the A-5 area tournament championship Tuesday at Den Hartog Field.

It took two games as Carpet Land, which lost to Union Bank 4-2 Sunday, fought back through the losers bracket and handed its A Street a 5-2 loss earlier Tuesday to force a second championship game.

Both teams, however, make the state tournament. Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X) will play in the National Division in Hastings, while Carpet Land (Lincoln EAst) goes to Bellevue to play in the American Division.

“At the beginning of the season we set out all these goals, spring and summer,” Union Bank coach Fletcher Zornes said. “One of them was definitely we want this district. This district, this A-5 district, is very competitive and tough to win. That was a goal of ours from the beginning. We want to be the A-5 champs.

“We didn't come into today to just settle for second place and going to state. These guys were hungry to want it and go out and win this district.”

“This is nothing new to us,” Zornes said. “We played in 16 two-run games this summer and the guys know what good baseball looks like. I don't think our guys really blinked. They knew the job in hand and what it took.”

Carpet Land rallied from an early 2-0 deficit after the first inning and took a 3-2 lead with three runs in the top of the third.

Then Otte got his pitch to begin the bottom of the fourth.

“I knew being the lead-off batter I needed to do something to get on base and my team could work,” Otte said. “I saw my pitch and I did what I could with it.”

Cole Skorupa added a 2-RBI double, followed by an RBI single from Tyrus Petsche and an RBI double from Reese Kortum to take a 7-3 lead.

Otte got the call to the mound in the sixth to close out the game with two innings and allowed just one hit to a potent Carpet Land team that knows what it takes to win a title.

Carpet Land won the Class A state title as Lincoln East during the high school season and brought Lincoln its first high school baseball title in nearly four decades.

“I just knew I had to go in and shoot strikes,” Otte said. “Give my team a chance.”

But in a championship game, Carpet Land and Union Bank both showed why they are state tournament bound and needed to play two games to decide a tournament victor.

Ryan Clementi, an 'American Legion baby', is fresh off his first year of college at Augustana, but still fits the age requirements for legion baseball helped Carpet Land force a second game with six innings of work on the mound and allowed just two runs. He struck out 10 UBT batters in a masterful pitching performance.

For Union Bank, Kortum doubled twice in game one and added a third in the second game to pace UBT at the plate. Ian Woita also added a home run in game one against Carpet Land and picked up the second-game victory after five innings of work for UBT.

The Division Playoffs are set to start July 29.

Photos: Carpet Land, Union Bank play for A-5 area championship