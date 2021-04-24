On short rest, Millard South's Moquin 'got really tough' to stave off Lincoln East in Spartan Invite final

Millard South took control of the game instead when it scored a pair of runs on a throwing error and a fielder’s choice in the second inning, and the Patriots eventually pushed their lead to 6-1 in the top of the sixth inning. Erikson drove in East’s second run with a solo home run to deep left field in the bottom of the sixth, but the Spartans’ five hits weren’t enough to get past Moquin.

Instead, Millard South claimed its second weekend invitational trophy of the season. The Patriots defeated top-10 opponents Papillion-La Vista and Omaha Westside during the Frank Ryan Invitational two weeks ago and are now on a seven-game winning streak following a loss in the Metro Conference Tournament.

“We’ve had a pretty taxing schedule,” Geary said. “I told the guys that we’ve played in a lot of big games, and I think that helps. They don’t ever get too up or too down; they play with good energy and they’ve been there before.”

The Patriots can make it a perfect 3-for-3 with invitational titles if they win the home Don Kraft Invitational next weekend, but the competition will be tough. Millard North, Millard West, Omaha Westside and Papillion-La Vista South are among the top-10 schools attending the tournament, along with Lincoln East.