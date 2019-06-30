When the heat index is more than 100 degrees, it would be easy to call it a day when facing a four-run deficit, but that’s not the type of American Legion baseball team Omaha Westside has been this summer.
Down 4-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning in the championship game of the Pete and Coach K Tournament, the Warriors' bats began to resemble the rising temperatures on Sunday afternoon at Sherman Field.
Westside plated three runs in the fifth before another three-run rally in the sixth gave the Warriors the lead for good in their 6-4 victory against Fremont to claim the tournament title.
“When we’re down, we don’t give up, that’s kind of the complexion of this team,” Westside coach Bob Greco said. “These guys seem to always come back, and not every team is like that. It would’ve been really easy for them to give up after six games over three days. I think the coolest it was during the tournament was 95, so for them to keep fighting was great to see.”
A comeback wouldn’t have been possible if the Warriors weren’t trailing early on, and Fremont was more than happy to provide the offense.
Fremont starter Eli Herink helped himself out on the mound with an RBI single in the third before the Fremont offense unloaded for three runs in the fourth, including a two-run single from Herink’s brother Nick.
The Westside rally began in the fifth with an RBI single from Henry Zipay, and it seemed to keep rolling. Cole Payton and Aidan Jackson both picked up RBI singles to cut the Warriors’ deficit to one.
The rally continued into the next inning with a Grant Tagge two-run double that ultimately produced the game-winning run. Tagge later scored on a wild pitch to conclude the afternoon’s scoring.
Despite the loss, the championship appearance was yet another highlight in a season full of highlights for the Fremont baseball program.
“This is a great place to build from for this club,” Fremont coach Jeff Hayden said. “We have a veteran squad and they’ve done so much for this program. It’s great to see all the hard work they put in during their time here. We’re happy with how the summer is going but we’re not satisfied. We want to keep getting better and hopefully make a run in districts.”
Cole Payton picked up the win for Westside in the title game after throwing six innings of four-run baseball.
Fremont's day included a wild 7-6 nine-inning win against Carpetland in the semifinals.
Fremont took a 5-4 lead in the top of the seventh, but Carpetland tied the game in the bottom half on Drake Heywood's hard-hit ball. Fremont regained the lead in the top of the eighth, but the Lincoln East squad answered in the bottom half.
Eli Herink capped a 4-for-5 game with an RBI double in the top of the ninth. Austin Callahan worked around a lead-off walk in the bottom of the ninth and sealed the win with a strikeout.
Westside advanced to the final with a 7-4 win against Elkhorn earlier in the day.
Omaha Westside starting pitcher Cole Payton pitches against Fremont Sunday during the Pete and Coach K Tournament at Sherman Field.