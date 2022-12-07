NSAA's interim director appointment creates tension, state tennis moved to Lincoln and more

NORFOLK — A search process for its next executive director that came up empty created tension Wednesday within the Nebraska School Activities Association board.

Three board members, all of whom had applied for the position, questioned why they were not included in the selection of NSAA Associate Director Jennifer Schwartz filling the position on an interim basis after Jay Beller’s retirement next summer.

Schwartz’s promotion was confirmed during Wednesday’s scheduled meeting on a 6-0 vote. Those abstaining were Troy Unsicker of Alliance and Jon Cerny of Bancroft-Rosalie. Each was in the pool of a reported 30 applicants.

Cerny was a finalist. So were Chris Loofe of the Kearney Public Schools, John Krogstrand of the Omaha Public Schools and athletic director Mark Armstrong of Lincoln Southwest. They were the recommendations of the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association, the search field the entire NSAA board hired.

The finalists were interviewed individually on Nov. 29 and 30. Meeting minutes indicate that the five NSAA board members eligible to vote — besides Cerny and Unsicker, Ryan Ruhl of Centura also applied — spent 17 minutes in executive session the second day before adjourning. During the session, it was decided to name an interim director.

Schwartz has been on the NSAA staff for 21 years. The 1989 graduate of Valley High School coached volleyball at Arlington before being hired by District 66. She was an assistant athletic director at Omaha Westside when hired by the NSAA. Her promotion to associate director was in 2019.

Board chairman Bob Drews of Holdrege, who opened the discussion that ran an hour with a statement in which he took responsibility for any missteps in the process, offered a glimpse into what the five board members were looking for but didn’t find in the finalists.

“It's kind of hard to define because every single candidate brought some good strengths to the table,’’ Drews said. “We just felt that none of them had all of them in the package that we were looking for it at the time. There's going to be some really, really tough decisions that have to be made by the executive director in this association, and all of them around the country, because there's some very visible issues that are coming up.

“That was a part of the situation. That was definitely a high priority for us, but some of the candidates we felt would probably be very well prepared for that and maybe not as well prepared for something else. Maybe we were too idealistic and had wanted to check every single box thoroughly and without doubt and we just didn't feel like we got there.”

The other four board members who voted were Bob Reznicek of Boys Town, Thomas Lee of Omaha Westview, Kara Graham of Lincoln Southeast and Dana Wiseman of Sutton. All but Reznicek, the senior member of the board, and Lee are in their first terms.

Unsicker said there are more than 140 schools in the three districts he, Ruhl and Cerny represent that didn’t have a voice in deciding to name an interim director after none of the finalists were selected.

“I support Jennifer Schwartz,’’ Unsicker said. “My district is not happy (with no vote). And I’m sure Districts 3 and 4 are the same. We left out three whole districts with this process.”

Schwartz will be the third interim director in the past 12 years and the sixth to lead the NSAA in that span after Jim Tenopir's first stint as NSAA executive director ended in 2010. Steve Shanahan was interim for two years before the board hired Rhonda Blanford-Green in 2012. After Blanford-Green resigned in 2015 after the board rejected a contract extension, Tenopir returned for three years, the interim tag removed after a few months. Bellar was hired in 2018.

The board approved the move of the Class A boys and girls tennis championships to Lincoln’s Woods Tennis Center, which hosts Class B, for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years. It will mean one of the two classes will be played early in the following week after the tournament in the other classes.

NSAA assistant director Ron Higdon said the courts at the Koch Tennis Center at Omaha’s Tranquility Park have deteriorated. Koch’s main courts were unusable for the boys state finals in October. Higdon said he’s been told the city will renovate six courts starting next summer and the Omaha Tennis Association is raising money for eight more.

Higdon reported there are 1,200 girls in wrestling this season, 500 more than last year when the NSAA held its first state meet for girls wrestling. After this year’s state meet, in which girls will wrestle all three days, the NSAA will weigh options for a possible separate girls meet that would be the weekend after the boys tournament.

The board was expecting to receive the school enrollments used in determining classifications for all NSAA activities except football for the 2023-24 school year, but six parochial schools have not submitted theirs to the Nebraska Department of Education.

There will be 42 legislative proposals on the agendas for January’s district meetings.

Another discussion item for those meetings will be whether all contests a team plays should count toward the point standings in all sports. Currently, only out-of-state opponents in contiguous states are counted. Volleyball and basketball in recent years have seen an increase in games that don’t count. Omaha Skutt’s volleyball team had 10 such contests this past season.