NSAA suspends the start of spring sport practices, competitions

Saturday's Class C-2 boys state basketball championship game between BRLD and Grand Island Central Catholic may have been the last high school competition we see in some time.

In an expected move, the NSAA has suspended the start of spring sports.

All NSAA activity practices will be halted until March 30, and all competitions are suspended until April 2. The suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant.

The announcement comes as local and national leaders ratchet up efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The suspended sports include soccer, track and field, baseball, boys golf and girls tennis.

Several school districts, prior to Monday, had already taken steps to suspend practices and activities, including Lincoln Public Schools.

