NSAA provides guidance on reopening high school weight rooms June 1

The Nebraska School Activities Association released guidance on Wednesday about how high schools can proceed with the opening of weight rooms beginning June 1.

The NSAA listed the following requirements that the schools will be responsible to enforce during voluntary strength and conditioning sessions to limit the spread of COVID-19:

* Maintain social distance by being 6 feet apart.

* Follow gathering guidelines of groups of 10 or fewer students.

* Groups of 10 or less must be predetermined.

* Once groups are determined, students may not switch from one group to another.

* Interaction between groups shall be avoided.

* Sessions can only include weightlifting, running and exercises designed to promote physical fitness

* Sport-specific drills are not permitted, and sport-specific equipment may not be used.

* Implement diligent and effective cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surfaces following the guidance of the CDC.

High school summer camps, summer leagues, clinics and open gyms are prohibited by the NSAA at this time. The only team sports currently allowed to open up in the state are club softball and baseball, which can begin organized practices June 1 and games June 18.

