NSAA names Jennifer Schwartz interim executive director

The Nebraska School Activities Association named Jennifer Schwartz as its interim executive director Friday night.

Schwartz, currently the associate director of the NSAA, will begin her duties on July 1, 2023, after the retirement of current executive director Jay Bellar. She will serve in the role until a permanent executive director is named.

Schwartz has been a member of the NSAA staff for more than 20 years, including the past four as associate director.

"I am honored to serve as the interim executive director of the NSAA and (to) continue to provide great opportunities for student participants throughout the state of Nebraska," Schwartz said in a news release.

The NSAA board of directors will take formal action to approve Schwartz’s appointment as interim executive director at its Dec. 7 meeting in Norfolk.

“The NSAA board of directors have been focused since the announcement of Mr. Bellar’s retirement to move in a direction that provides the NSAA staff and all NSAA member schools with the best leadership possible,” said board Chairperson Bob Drews in a news release. “Jennifer Schwartz’s experience and knowledge base of the NSAA will accomplish those goals. We are grateful for the fact that she is willing to lead the association into next year and through this period of transition.”

The NSAA in late November named four finalists for the permanent executive director position: Lincoln Southwest athletics and activities director Mark Armstrong, Omaha public schools AD John Krogstrand, Bancroft-Rosalie superintendent Jon Cerny, and Kearney Public Schools associate superintendent Chris Loofe.

Bellar announced his retirement in mid-September. He has been the NSAA’s executive director since 2018.