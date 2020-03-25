NSAA extends suspension of spring practices, competitions to May 1; district and state events 'doubtful'

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has shut down sports internationally, but the Nebraska School Activities Association is still holding out hope that there still might be an abbreviated spring high school sports season in the state.

With the virus continuing to spread and many schools out indefinitely, NSAA executive director Jay Bellar announced Wednesday that all spring sports activities, both practices and contests, have been suspended until May 1. The NSAA halted practices and competitions for track and field, soccer, baseball, boys golf and girls tennis beginning March 16 for a two-week time frame that was scheduled to end March 30.

“I don’t want to cancel (the spring sports season) and then things get better and not be in a position to at least have something to offer for the kids,” Bellar said. “We might have to come to terms that we won’t be able to do anything this spring, but we at least want to keep the door open.”

With a May 1 start, "it’s doubtful we’ll be able to put on district and state competitions," Bellar said. An extension of the season into early June would also need NSAA board of director approval.