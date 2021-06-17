NSAA board votes to move entire state baseball tournament to Omaha

Omaha, home to the College World Series, will soon be home to the entire state high school baseball tournament.

The Nebraska Schools Activities Association board of directors voted 8-0 Thursday to accept Omaha's bid to host both the Class A and B tournaments for three years beginning in 2022. For years, the tournament had been split between Omaha and Lincoln.

Boosting the appeal of Omaha's bid was the new Anderson Field on the campus of Nebraska-Omaha.

Lincoln has either hosted both classes or one class every year since 2006, with most of the games taking place at Haymarket Park. However, scheduling conflicts with the Nebraska baseball team have forced the NSAA to use other facilities, mainly Sherman Field.

The start of the state tournament in Lincoln has begun outside of Haymarket Park for five straight years. This year's Class A event began at Sherman Field and Den Hartog Field because Nebraska was hosting Northwestern that weekend. Teams playing in Lincoln also have to conduct batting practice at different sites around the city, whereas Werner Park offers hitting cages and tunnels on site.

Sherman and Hartog are formidable fields, Dan Masters, who oversees baseball for the NSAA, told the board Thursday. They're also much smaller venues with fewer amenities.