NSAA approves Class C, new state tournament format for high school baseball; no decision on state basketball format yet

Nebraska high school baseball will have a new look starting in 2023.

Through a pair of unanimous votes Thursday, the NSAA Board of Directors passed two legislative proposals that will have a major impact on the state’s high school baseball scene. The 2023 season will feature Class A, B and a newly established Class C for baseball. For decades, Class A was the lone class prior to the readdition of Class B in 2008.

Any schools with an enrollment of 850 or higher will be automatically placed into Class A, and the remaining schools will be evenly split into Classes B and C. There are currently 39 Class B baseball teams, but many are co-op programs that may be able to split into individual school teams following the change. For example, Malcolm and Raymond Central formed individual Class B programs this season after spending four seasons as a co-op named Branched Oak.

“I’m hoping we see some new schools jump in with Class C in the mix and I think we will see that,” NSAA assistant director Dan Masters said. “Baseball is obviously important and popular around the state, so hopefully this creates more opportunities within a school setting to get more students participating in baseball.”

The NSAA also approved a change to the baseball state tournament format for all three classes starting in 2023. Currently, the entire eight-team field is seeded into one double-elimination bracket that often resulted in a two-game final if the team coming out of the loser’s bracket defeated the winner’s bracket champion.

Under the new format, teams will be seeded into a pair of four-team double-elimination brackets in a format similar to the College World Series. The two champions from each side of the bracket will face each other in a winner-take-all championship game. Another added benefit of the changed format is the potential for a televised championship game, something that was difficult under the previous system.

“I think a lot of the format change centered on teams and schools not understanding the current format, especially if they hadn’t been here very often, and fans didn’t always understand it either,” Masters said.

The NSAA also passed key initiatives in several other sports. For state basketball, the NSAA approved the use of video replay in two specific end-of-game situations:

* To determine whether a basket was released before the expiration of the game clock.

* To determine whether a made shot was a two-point or three-point field goal.

No other situations may be reviewed, and this video replay will be allowed throughout the state tournament when a broadcast feed is available.

In Class C-1 and C-2 state football, the NSAA approved a change to the postseason format where the higher-seed teams will host home playoff games through the semifinal round. Previously, lower-seeded teams were granted a home playoff game if they did not host a game in the prior round of the playoffs.

In track and field, a proposal to establish fixed dates for district and state championship track and field passed 7-1. Classes A and B district track and field will be held on the Tuesday before the state championships, Class D will follow on Wednesday and Class C on Thursday. At the state track and field championships, Classes A and B will compete on Wednesday and Thursday while Classes C and D will compete on Friday and Saturday.

One issue that was not resolved Thursday was a decision about next year’s state basketball tournament format. A survey sent out to superintendents and athletic directors was successful in eliminating the combined six-day format seen in 2022 but offered inconclusive results between the traditional three-day format and a four-day tournament.

The ability to move games out of Lincoln Public Schools sites is a decision the NSAA is weighing if it were to use a four-day format for state basketball. The Board chose to re-send a survey to member schools with the three-day and four-day formats and will revisit the issue in its May meeting.

