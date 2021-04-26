North Star puts the brakes on Southeast's hot streak

Wilken also raked at the plate last week, with at least two hits in three consecutive games, including a five-RBI performance against Papillion-La Vista South. When he’s not on the mound, Wilken plays in center field as one of Southeast’s many pitchers who also occupy other important positions on the team. Barrett often plays shortstop and left fielder Max Buttenback also is among the Knights’ top pitchers.

“A lot of people don’t think you have to be athletic to be a pitcher, but you still have to be somewhat of a good athlete and you definitely have to be able to compete,” Jones said.

A factor in Southeast’s loss to Lincoln North Star (9-12) was the return of some long-standing issues. The Knights played solid defense, put the ball in play routinely and simply battled for seven innings last week. However, after Will Jesske provided a 4-1 lead with a fourth-inning RBI double Monday, those problem areas returned when the Knights relaxed and gave up control of the game.

Overall, Southeast stranded seven runners in scoring position and committed three errors that helped North Star score a pair of runs.