North Star puts the brakes on Southeast's hot streak

At their best, the Lincoln Southeast Knights are among the most talented teams in Class A.
They proved that last week with a trio of impressive wins over top-10 opponents that solidified Southeast as the No. 10 team in Class A. Those wins over No. 6 Archbishop Bergan, No. 7 Papillion-La Vista South and No. 8 Omaha Westside showed the progress the Knights have made over the course of the season.
But, for every two steps forward, there has often been a step back for Southeast this season.
That was apparent Monday night at Sherman Field, where a near-complete game from Connor Pfundt and an early 4-1 lead weren’t enough to get the job done. Instead, Lincoln North Star scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take home a 5-4 win on a walk-off single.
“It’s just consistency,” Southeast coach Montana Jones said. “These guys just have to find the definition of that word, because they’re capable of beating just about anybody in the state. But when you aren’t fully focused on getting the job done, sometimes that’s what happens.”
A key to Southeast’s (12-10) success during last week’s top-10 wins was the play of its starting pitchers. Pfundt struck out six batters in 6 1/3 innings against Archbishop Bergan, Connor Wilken had a nice four-inning outing against Omaha Westside and Will Barrett threw a complete game to defeat Papillion-La Vista South.
Wilken also raked at the plate last week, with at least two hits in three consecutive games, including a five-RBI performance against Papillion-La Vista South. When he’s not on the mound, Wilken plays in center field as one of Southeast’s many pitchers who also occupy other important positions on the team. Barrett often plays shortstop and left fielder Max Buttenback also is among the Knights’ top pitchers.
“A lot of people don’t think you have to be athletic to be a pitcher, but you still have to be somewhat of a good athlete and you definitely have to be able to compete,” Jones said.
A factor in Southeast’s loss to Lincoln North Star (9-12) was the return of some long-standing issues. The Knights played solid defense, put the ball in play routinely and simply battled for seven innings last week. However, after Will Jesske provided a 4-1 lead with a fourth-inning RBI double Monday, those problem areas returned when the Knights relaxed and gave up control of the game.
Overall, Southeast stranded seven runners in scoring position and committed three errors that helped North Star score a pair of runs.
“When you give teams momentum and let them hang around, it’s not a good formula for winning,” Jones said. “Last week we had great execution with runners in scoring position and putting the ball in play and making teams make plays, but we didn’t do that tonight.”
Next up is Columbus on Tuesday and a loaded Bellevue West Invitational over the weekend, with both offer a chance for Southeast to get back to winning ways against quality opponents.
“The nice thing about baseball is that we’ll get back out on the field tomorrow and you can redeem yourself right away,” Jones said.