Norris graduate Jakson Reetz gets his first call to majors, and then his first big-league hit

Jakson Reetz grew up playing at the ballfields in Hickman. On Saturday, he was playing in his first major-league game.

Even cooler — he recorded his first MLB hit.

Reetz was called up by the Washington Nationals on Saturday. The Norris graduate was playing at Triple-A Rochester prior to getting his first call to the majors.

Reetz entered Saturday's game as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning of the Nationals' 10-4 loss at San Francisco. On an 0-1 count, the right-handed hitter laced a single to right field for his first big-league hit. He later scored.

A one-time Husker recruit, Reetz signed out of high school with the Nationals after they drafted him in the third round. The 25-year-old Reetz began his season at Double-A Harrisburg before moving up to Rochester.

Reetz was hitting .215 with 12 doubles, two homers, eight RBIs, 19 walks and 22 runs scored in 38 games. His on-base percentage was .354.

Reetz entered the season ranked as the Nationals' 25th-best prospect, according to Baseball America.