Norris graduate Jakson Reetz gets his first call to majors, and then his first big-league hit
BASEBALL

Norris graduate Jakson Reetz gets his first call to majors, and then his first big-league hit

  Updated
Nationals Cardinals Spring Baseball

Washington Nationals catcher Jakson Reetz tosses a ball during a spring training game in February. The Norris graduate made his major-league debut Saturday in San Francisco.

 Clark Grell

Jakson Reetz grew up playing at the ballfields in Hickman. On Saturday, he was playing in his first major-league game.

Even cooler — he recorded his first MLB hit.

Reetz was called up by the Washington Nationals on Saturday. The Norris graduate was playing at Triple-A Rochester prior to getting his first call to the majors.

Reetz entered Saturday's game as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning of the Nationals' 10-4 loss at San Francisco. On an 0-1 count, the right-handed hitter laced a single to right field for his first big-league hit. He later scored.

A one-time Husker recruit, Reetz signed out of high school with the Nationals after they drafted him in the third round. The 25-year-old Reetz began his season at Double-A Harrisburg before moving up to Rochester.

Reetz was hitting .215 with 12 doubles, two homers, eight RBIs, 19 walks and 22 runs scored in 38 games. His on-base percentage was .354.

Reetz entered the season ranked as the Nationals' 25th-best prospect, according to Baseball America.

Reetz, a three-time Journal Star Super-Stater, became the first Nebraska high school player since 1996 chosen in the first five rounds of the Major League Baseball Draft when he was taken in the third round in 2014.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Tags

